Larsa Pippen, 49, declares her love for her boyfriend Marcus Jordan, 33, while wishing him a happy birthday on social media

Larsa Pippen declared her love for her boyfriend Marcus Jordan on social media on Sunday while celebrating his birthday.

“Happy birthday, I love you,” Larsa said while standing cheek-to-cheek with Marcus in one clip.

Larsa Pippen declared her love for Marcus Jordan on social media on Sunday while celebrating his birthday.

“Thank you,” said Marcus, who kissed her twice on the cheek.

Larsa tagged the clip ‘hbd my love heirmj523’ and tagged another clip ‘hbd boo bear’.

She and Marcus were also filmed during the birthday song and the clips showed a large piece of cake on the table.

Marcus, who is the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, 60, has been in a relationship since 2022 with Larsa, who is the ex-wife of Michael’s former teammate Scottie Pippen, 58.

Michael’s ex-wife Juanita, 64, also took to social media to wish Marcus a happy birthday and shared a photo of him as a child.

“Wishing a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the third member of ‘The Three Tops’, my middle son and youngest son, Marcus, @heirmj523 I love you,” she captioned it.

Marcus has an older brother, Jeffrey, and a younger sister, Jasmine.

Michael also has nine-year-old twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel, with his model wife Yvette Prieto, 45.

Larsa and Marcus, shown last month in Los Angeles, start dating in 2022

Larsa was previously married to ex-husband Scottie Pippen, shown in March 2016 in Miami, Florida.

Basketball legend Michael Jordan appears with Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen in May 1997 in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at the United Center.

Larsa and Marcus will next be seen competing against each other in the upcoming second season of celebrity reality show The Traitors.

Larsa has been sparking engagement rumors by repeatedly flaunting a jeweled band on the ring finger of her left hand while out in public with Marcus.

Marcus, however, told him People during a recent joint appearance with Larsa that an engagement was “in the works” but had not yet occurred.

“I feel like we’ve been looking at rings,” Larsa chimed in, prompting Marcus to agree: “We’ve definitely been shopping.” That is sure.’

The second season of The Traitors US will begin airing on January 12 on the Peacock streaming service.