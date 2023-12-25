Oti Mabuse gives birth! Dancing on Ice Judge welcomes her first child with her husband Marius Lepure as the couple share a sweet photo of the new arrival on Christmas Day.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Oti Mabuse has given birth to her first child with her husband Marius Lepure.

The Dancing on Ice judge and former Strictly Professional took to Instagram to announce the arrival with a sweet photo on Christmas Day.

Oti and his Marius, in matching festive onesies, lovingly cradled the newcomer.

Oti and Marius announced they were expecting the baby on August 26, revealing the surprise baby news live on the expectant mother’s ITV breakfast show.

The Romanian dancer was teaching breakfast show guests Marisha Wallace and Chizzy Akudolu a dance routine shortly before he and his wife told them the baby news.

Towards the episode’s final moments, Oti hinted that the loved-up couple had been “holding good news” as she hugged her husband.

She revealed: ‘Talking about things you didn’t know at home, we have something for you all, we have been bringing good news. We’re going to have a baby!’

The pair then shared a warm hug as the crew could be heard cheering, while Marisha and Chizzy seemed completely shocked by the revelation.

Shortly after her on-air announcement, Oti took to Instagram to share a carousel of sweet images of her cradling her baby bump as she and her partner posed.

The mom looked stunning in a chic blush pink off-the-shoulder jumpsuit as she carefully held her growing baby bump, along with a big ear-to-ear smile.

Loved alongside her partner, Oti shared the cute snaps and honestly admitted she “was scared,” even though it was “the best news.”

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro also hinted they might have a guest for Christmas, as she joked: “Christmas is about to get even louder.”

Congratulations! Oti Mabuse has announced that she is pregnant with her first child with her husband Marius Iepure.

Overjoyed: The former Strictly Come Dancing pro, 33, confirmed his surprise baby news live on ITV’s Oti Mabuse breakfast show on Saturday morning.

‘We’re having a baby!’: Her Romanian dancer husband, 40, joined her on her weekend talk show and they announced their exciting news in the final moments of the show.

Her caption read: “Our ‘yes’ year is getting better and better, and so is our little family.”

‘We finally feel ready and excited to share our wonderful news. This is new to us, scarier than swimming with sharks, jumping off cliffs, or even swinging off bridges, but it’s the best news we could have asked for.

‘We already love our little bundle of joy so much… and we can’t wait to see what our future will be like now as a family of 3 plus Leo. It has been a beautiful journey so far with close friends and family and it is almost over, but I have learned a lot along the way…. Christmas is about to get even louder.’

Famous faces flocked to the dancer’s comments section to congratulate the beaming parents-to-be.

Strictly’s Diane Buswell wrote: “Congratulations babe,” while Laura Whitmore commented: “Congratulations you both!” Very exciting xxx.’

Rylan, who co-hosted Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two until 2022, shared his surprise as he wrote: ‘WHAT OMG WHAT.’

Former Strictly star and actress Kym Marsh wrote: “Ahhh wow this is beautiful,” and Mollie King added: “Amazing news guys! So happy for you both!!’

Oti openly admitted to her own fertility issues after announcing she was pregnant with her first child.

Gorgeous: Pregnant Oti Mabuse looked nothing short of sensational as she showed off her baby bump in two skin-tight dresses on Sunday.

Chatting with her Instagram followers, Oti shared that she and Marius took a pause in their attempt to conceive as their hopes of having a child dwindled.

She said: “We had been trying for a while and decided to stop (it all became too much) and just live life as the two of us as nothing was happening.”

He added: “We enjoy each other’s company, dinners, concerts, parties and we just take all the pressure off and here we are!”

The professional dancer eagerly shared her pregnancy journey with her 682,000 followers on Instagram.

With the ups and downs, Oti also expressed the struggles that come with being pregnant with sensory processing disorder (SPD), adding that her activity level depends on the severity of her condition on any given day.

Sharing a video of herself doing a light workout, Oti wrote: “I completely missed the boat with my fitness and could immediately feel it when I came back.

‘My core strength wasn’t what it was, my balance was off and my ability to hold certain positions was gone.

‘The pain started very slowly but at night while I was sleeping it intensified (I don’t wear a belt yet but as the weeks go by I will definitely wear one)

Wow! Showing off her ‘day and night’ look, the former Strictly Come Dancing pro, 33, showed off a blue velvet midi dress in a gorgeous mirror.

She added: “Apart from physical therapy exercises, I still try to stay active in any way that is not painful.”

‘My activity level depends on the severity of my SPD that day. It can be very frustrating if you used to exercise regularly and have to stop.

‘Walking, sitting, driving all gets a little painful, but we keep going and give ourselves some GRACE!’

In a change of subject, the Dancing On Ice judge also took to social media to flaunt her “day and night” pregnancy look.

The star looked incredible showing off her gorgeous baby bump in a long dark pink off-the-shoulder dress paired with white heels.

She posed up a storm, sharing another gorgeous photo in a figure-hugging blue velvet midi dress.

Taking a selfie in front of the mirror, the TV star cradled her baby bump as she offered the camera a sultry look.

Oti wrote: ‘Learning to dress the belly. Day and night looks… the shoes lasted two hours @londondancenight’

Oti and Marius met in Germany during a dance test and competed together in several competitions.

Marius asked for Oti’s hand in marriage in 2014, on her birthday, and the couple married that same year.

Romance: Oti and Marius met in Germany during a dance test and competed together in several competitions. Marius popped the question in 2014 and they got married that same year.