Bindi and Robert Irwin share sweet holiday photos as they celebrate the holidays with their family.

The Irwins shared a sweet Christmas message with their fans this weekend.

In a joint post between Robert, Bindi and Terri Irwin, as well as Bindi’s husband, Chandler Powell, the family posted fun Christmas shirts.

Bindi’s little daughter Grace also joined in the fun, donning a cute seasonal green shirt.

Other images showed the family decorating a native tree with tinsel and ornaments while Grace played with a star ornament.

“From our Wildlife Warriors family to yours: Happy Holidays,” reads the caption alongside the photos.

Robert also made his own post, posing with his family in their khaki uniforms at Australia Zoo.

‘I am very grateful for my little family. They support me every day and I love them more than words can describe,’ the photographer wrote.

‘I wish you all a happy holiday season with your loved ones!’ he added.

It comes after claims Bindi is moving from sunny Queensland to sunny Florida.

Wildlife Warrior, 25, is rumored to be exploring his options to move his family to the United States.

women’s day magazine I recently spoke with a source who stated that Florida is definitely “on the table” for Bindi and her husband Chandler, 27.

‘(Florida) is where (Chandler’s) family is and he misses them. “He gave up everything to be with Bindi,” the source said.

The source close to the family also claimed that Bindi is “craving a change of scenery and a slower pace” and that with brother Robert Irwin taking on the role at Australia Zoo, now could be the perfect time.

Chandler and Bindi are reportedly interested in exposing their two-year-old daughter Grace Warrior to their American family in Chandler’s home state of Florida.