Al-Rahi: The bankruptcy of the National Social Security Fund is a serious warning

    NNA – Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi noted during Christmas Mass that ldquo;the bankruptcy of the National Social Security Fund is a serious warning,rdquo; regretting the absence of this topic from political and parliamentary discourse.

    The Patriarch expressed his regret that the representatives have not yet been able to elect a president of the republic who is competent, clean, and devoid of any personal or sectarian interest.

    quot;Finally, he called for ldquo;electing a president of the republic, implementing the expected reforms, and removing social security from its known obstacles.rdquo;

