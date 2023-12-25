Heidi Klum, 50, sizzles in a tiny black bikini on a St. Barts beach while packing on the PDA with her rocker husband Tom Kaulitz, 34.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Heidi Klum, 50, sizzled in a tiny black bikini on a St. Barts beach and packed on the PDA with her rocker husband Tom Kaulitz, 34.

The model and her husband, the guitarist originally from her native Germany, walked hand in hand on the beach.

Heidi showed off her age-defying figure in her skimpy swimsuit which she paired with a great pair of sunglasses.

Afterwards, the lovebirds splashed around with an inflatable reindeer and shared laughs in the warm Caribbean Sea.

Tom was wearing a pair of pink and green diamond print shorts with blue flowers and also an orange baseball cap.

The supermodel and Tom have been married since 2019, making him stepfather to Leni, 19, Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14, with her ex-husband Seal.

Seal adopted Leni in 2009: her biological father is stylist Ric Pipino. In November, Heidi shared a rare photo of the four children.