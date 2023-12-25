Married at First Sight 2024: Groom tries to woo bride by speaking Spanish on wedding day as Nine offers first look at explosive new season

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The new season of Married At First Sight is just around the corner.

And on Monday, Channel Nine released an explosive new trailer offering a glimpse of next year’s brides and grooms.

From the looks of it, the upcoming season will offer a potent mix of nerves, tears, and undeniable chemistry.

The trailer begins with Tim Calwell attempting to woo his girlfriend by reciting his vows in Spanish, a move that leaves his partner—and the audience—completely stunned.

“I’m delighted to meet you, my love,” he smiles.

But not all attempts at romance are so simple.

Tristan Black can barely get a sentence out, painting a very real picture of wedding day jitters.

Personal trainer Sara Mesa is then seen crying as she reads her vows.

Meanwhile, Lucinda Light, 42, exudes confidence in her stunning dress and statement hat.

She has been heard boldly telling her boyfriend: ‘I am dinner, the show… and dessert!’

The ever-quotable Richard, 62, cheekily declares: “I’m not everyone’s cup of tea, but screw them, I drink coffee anyway.”

This candid approach is reflected in Andrea Thompson, 51, who confidently jokes about her instant connection with her boyfriend.

It’s a statement that raises high expectations for what’s to come in the series.

New entrants seem to be looking for genuine connections, and Eden Harper, 28, candidly expresses her skepticism: “I don’t believe in love at first sight,” she says.

The teaser alone has already generated a stir, showing a wide range of participants ranging in age from 28 to 62 years old. (Pictured, Jayden Eynaud).

The upcoming series will feature a diverse cast of brides and grooms, a more diverse mix of ages including our oldest contestant and a same-sex couple. (Pictured: Michael Felix)

The teaser alone has already caused a stir, showing a wide range of participants ranging in age from 28 to 62 years old.

This season appears to have a particular focus on those 30 and up, hinting at a mature and perhaps more nuanced search for love.

The upcoming series will feature a diverse cast of brides and grooms, a more diverse mix of ages including our oldest contestant and a same-sex couple.

There will be even more fast-paced romance and highly addictive drama with twists, turns and shocks (even beyond Final Vows) and rivalries, betrayals and heartbreak that will divide friendships and shake the experiment from beginning to end.

Despite bosses claiming the series will be less “squeaky and squeaky”, Daily Mail Australia can reveal that season 11 has been the most chaotic series ever filmed.

The upcoming season will be rocked by a cheating scandal, several cast members leaving, and another ‘revenge porn’ incident.

Several cast members abruptly left the show, leaving producers scrambling to pick up the pieces of the puzzle.

Adelaide-based restaurant manager Simon Flocco almost “derailed” the show’s plans to spotlight a same-sex couple after he pulled out days before their wedding.

The casting producers were able to find a replacement at the last minute and brought in the couple as interlopers.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal the new series will be rocked by a cheating scandal. It seems like a boyfriend’s world is about to shatter when he discovers his girlfriend’s secret date. (Pictured: Jack Dunkley)

Season 11’s dinner parties will also be “the most explosive viewers have seen in years.” (Pictured: Cassandra Allen)

Brides Lauren Dunn, Sara Mesa, Eden Harper and Tori Adams (pictured) are four names viewers won’t soon forget.

Viewers won’t soon forget Gold Coast’s Jono McCullough (pictured) either, as most of the dinner and story focuses on him and his partner.

Another source whispered about a mystery bride who abandoned her vows and didn’t even give romance a chance.

“She wasn’t having any of it and I think she regretted signing up for the show,” the source said.

It seems like a boyfriend’s world is about to shatter when he discovers his girlfriend’s secret date.

Season 11’s dinner parties will also be “the most explosive viewers have seen in years.”

Married At First Sight returns on Monday January 29 at 7.30pm on Channel Nine and 9Now.

