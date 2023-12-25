Kate and William wish the world a Merry Christmas with a new photo of Louis, Charlotte and George

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The Prince and Princess of Wales wished the world a Merry Christmas with the release of a new photo of Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

The new image, taken in black and white, shows the three Welsh children smiling eagerly at the camera, with Princess Charlotte in the middle hugging her siblings.

Posting the message on social media, the royal couple wrote: “Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas, from our family to yours!”

The image was captured by photographer Josh Shinner.

Princess Charlotte is sitting in the middle on a wooden bench, dressed in jeans and a white blouse with her blonde hair down. Her wide smile matches her arms, which surround the shoulders of her younger brothers.

The new image was posted shortly after 9am on Christmas morning by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

It comes after the family attended Kate’s carol concert at Westminster Abbey, which aired last night.

Meanwhile, Prince Louis, in shorts and a white shirt, sits on the left, one leg raised in the air and his head turned toward his sister.

Prince George also smiles widely for the camera, matching his sister in jeans and a white shirt.

The photo shows a more candid side to the three royal children, with all three looking relaxed and excited to celebrate with their family this year.

It was taken by Yorkshire-born Josh Shinner, who photographed the children, along with William and Kate, for his family’s Christmas card this year.

Shinner’s previous models include actresses Florence Pugh and Jodie Comer, and singer Sam Smith.

The new portrait arrived just hours after the family was seen at Princess Kate’s Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

Focusing on his early years campaign, at the Together at Christmas Concert, Prince Louis stole the show with heartwarming antics that included typical silly faces and blowing out his sister’s candle.

The Welsh family will join the King and Queen to celebrate Christmas Day alongside other members of the royal family at Sandringham.

The private estate in Norfolk will once again host the traditional royal festivities.

Charles and Camilla are expected to be accompanied by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for the morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

The King and Queen, along with the Princess Royal and her husband, Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, greeted well-wishers as they attended a Christmas Eve service at the church on Sunday.

A royal Christmas traditionally includes greeting people outside the church and a family lunch with turkey and all the trimmings.

Sandringham House has been the private home of four generations of British monarchs for more than 160 years and now belongs to the King.

Prince Louis stole the show at the Christmas carol concert, broadcast on Christmas Eve, before a new photo of him and his siblings was released this morning.

The photo shows a more sincere side of the royal children, who were on their best behavior for the concert.

The image was posted by William and Kate to mark this year’s Christmas celebrations.

Charles’ second Christmas message as monarch will be broadcast at 3pm and this year was recorded in the Central Room of Buckingham Palace, which leads to the royal residence’s iconic balcony.

The room is decorated with a living Christmas tree that will be replanted after the broadcast.

Natural and sustainable decorations hang from its branches, including hand-turned wood, dried oranges, glass ornaments, pine cones and paper.

Charles, like Queen Elizabeth II, writes his Christmas broadcasts and last year he followed his mother’s already established model, a personal reflection on the year, touching on current issues and in a Christian framework.

Later today, the King will deliver his second annual speech, focusing on the environment.

It marks a departure from the typically apolitical speeches delivered by his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth.