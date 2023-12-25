A small studio in a student residence perfectly summarizes the “scandalous” state of the housing crisis in Australia, with one small detail that discourages tenants

<!–

A small studio apartment advertised as an affordable residence for a student has caused an uproar online over the location of the microwave.

The apartment is one of 12 in a small building in Newcastle that costs $235 a week and features a kitchenette, single bed, microwave and portable kitchen with all utilities included.

While the apartment within walking distance of Newcastle University may seem perfect for a student, its feng shui caught the attention of tenants who noticed the microwave was placed on a shelf above the bed.

Others took issue with the “shocking” small space, complaining that the bed is less than a meter from the fridge and sink.

“Imagine taking a meal out of the microwave and spilling it on your bed,” one user said.

A second wrote: “Imagine your bedding absorbing all the smells from your kitchen.”

Some saw the humor in the cozy apartment, with one saying: ‘$235 a week and you can sleep in your own kitchen!’

“I guess at least you don’t have to go too far if you get hungry during the night,” wrote another.

Renters have been hit by price increases of 13.2 percent for houses and 23.7 percent for units over the past year.

Compounding the problem, vacancy rates have fallen well below the 10-year average, putting immense pressure on many Australians struggling to find a place to live.

Vacancy rates in Sydney fell to a record low of 1.02 per cent in October, below the national rate of 1.1 per cent, both below the healthy vacancy rate of 3 per cent.

The reduction in rental supply has led to an increase in rental costs, with the average rental now costing Australians $600 per week.

Sydney leads all major cities in rental costs at $720 per week, while Perth has seen the biggest increase over the past year, with rent costing 20 per cent more than 12 months earlier.