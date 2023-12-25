Police show up at controversial vegan activist Tash Peterson’s door on Christmas Day and arrest her for another wild stunt.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Vegan activist Tash Peterson has been arrested after a tense standoff with police outside the house where she was spending Christmas Day.

Video posted by Ms Peterson on Monday shows a Western Australian officer speaking to her through the screen door of a home and arguing about whether police can enter the home without a warrant.

Ms Peterson is being told she is being arrested on suspicion of criminal damage over a Sunday protest at a butcher shop in a Perth shopping centre, where she posted a video of herself pouring fake blood over a glass display case of meats.

Vegan activist Tash Peterson has posted a video of a tense standoff with police who showed up at her door to arrest her on Christmas Day.

The officers ask him for the white T-shirt he was wearing during the incident to use as evidence, but this leads to an argument over whether the officers can enter the home to search for the item without a warrant.

An older woman tells the officer that it is her house and they can’t enter unless they have a warrant.

“We have the power to go in and search for it (the shirt) where a suspect is arrested,” the officer says.

‘Let’s go in and look for him. I asked for his consent, but if he doesn’t, we’ll go in and search anyway.

“I’d appreciate it if you’d come and grab him and we’ll get him off of us.”

Finally, the garment, which features an image of a pig in a slaughterhouse under the slogan “End this Holocaust,” is brought from inside the house.

The video then shows Ms. Peterson being frisked by a female officer before getting into the back seat of an unmarked police vehicle.

After they are finally given the white T-shirt the police were looking for, Ms. Peterson is shown being patted down and put into an unmarked police vehicle.

“The saddest part about this arrest is that they confiscated my new shirt!!,” Peterson writes in a Facebook post accompanying the video.

‘The result of yesterday’s protest is a charge of “Criminal Damage” (although the fake blood on the stage is not permanent and can easily be washed off, I have still had this charge brought against me) and a charge of “Disorderly Conduct.”

“The court appearance will be on January 8.”

The protest, which was filmed by Ms Peterson’s associates, involved fake blood being spilled on the glass counter of the Tenderwest Meats butcher shop located in the Belmont Forum shopping centre, east of Perth.

After the scarlet liquid is poured from a drink container, Mrs. Peterson and her followers engage in a series of battles and brawls with Tenderwest staff and passersby.

The arrest stemmed from a protest outside a butcher’s shop in a Perth shopping centre, where Peterson poured fake blood on the glass display case.

Peterson posted a video of the incident on Saturday, with the caption: “Stop celebrating Christmas with a Holocaust.”

Before the protest, Mrs. Peterson makes a speech on camera.

“These are the victims of your Christmas meal, your everyday decisions end this holocaust and end animal slavery by living as a vegan,” he says, pointing to the pig on his t-shirt.

‘This is my Christmas message to everyone. If you are not vegan you are responsible for the greatest holocaust in history, the animal holocaust.’

In June, Ms Peterson was handed a 12-month ban from entering any venue serving alcohol after becoming involved in an ongoing dispute with British celebrity chef John Mountain at his Perth restaurant Fyre.

After she poured the fake blood, there were a series of fights between Mrs Peterson, the butcher shop staff and the general public.

After becoming upset by a customer, Mr. Mountain banned vegans from his restaurant, prompting Ms. Peterson to protest outside her premises, where she disturbed diners by playing loud audio of pigs squealing while shouting. about the “animal apocalypse.”

This led to clashes between her and her followers with Mr Mountain, his staff and other members of the general public.

The confrontation became international news when UK talk show host Piers Morgan brought Ms Peterson onto his show for a confrontational interview.

Western Australian Police have been contacted for comment.