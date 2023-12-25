Mon. Dec 25th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Resistance targets Birket Risha, Beit Hillal Military Base

    By

    Dec 25, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – The Islamic Resistance on Monday announced the following: quot;In support of our resilient Palestinian people in Gaza and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 01:00 PM on Monday, December 25, 2023, the deployment of quot;Israeliquot; enemy soldiers in the vicinty of Birket Risha site with appropriate weapons.quot;

    In another statement the Resistance also announced that it targeted, at 12:40 on Monday, December 25, 2023, Beit Hillal Military Base, east of Kiryat Shmona, with appropriate weapons and inflicted confirmed casualties.

    ============ R.K.

