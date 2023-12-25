DJ Fisher announces that he and his wife Chloe are expecting their first child after tragedy struck their Bali wedding and four-year IVF battle.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Paul Fisher is expecting his first child with his wife Chloe Chapman.

The Australian music producer, who performs under the moniker DJ Fisher, and his wife of three years shared the good news on Instagram on Christmas Eve.

‘The best gift of all. I’ve been waiting for you my whole life,’ Chloe wrote on Instagram alongside an image of her husband cradling her baby bump.

“The most wanted and loved baby, Fisher, will be joining the tour in 2024, we are still pinching ourselves because we have finally been chosen to become parents,” he continued.

‘WE DID IT @followthefishtv. I love you so much!’ Chloe added that it was “the happiest moment of my life.”

Chloe took a moment to share her empathy for those struggling with infertility and revealed that she had struggled for several years to conceive through IVF.

“After 4 years of trying to convince, thousands of needles, eight rounds of IVF, multiple surgeries, I have lived this nightmare and I know this pain and suffering very well,” he said.

‘NO ONE deserves to endure this feeling. I feel you all, I see you all, and I completely understand the disappointment and sadness you all are feeling. Please stay positive and manifest your healthy baby… I pray that you will have your miracle in your arms soon.”

The happy news comes after tragedy struck the couple’s wedding in March 2020.

The grandmother of Fisher’s model bride died tragically suddenly in Bali hours after the newlyweds’ wedding.

The best day of their lives was abruptly overshadowed by sadness when Chloe’s grandmother, who had traveled to Indonesia from Australia for the wedding, passed away unexpectedly.

“The last 24 hours have been the hardest yet and this in itself is the hardest post I’ve ever had to write,” Chapman wrote on Instagram.

‘Grandma traveled from Australia to Bali to see me, her eldest and first grandchild, walk down the aisle on behalf of her and my dad, who was unable to travel.

‘This past week has truly been one of the happiest of your life, spent with your nearest and dearest, the smile on your face is one I will never forget.

“Unfortunately yesterday she had a twist and we couldn’t get her to the hospital in time before her beautiful body came loose.”

Chapman accompanied her post with an image of a ceremony held on a beach in honor of her grandmother and urged people to make the most of their time with their loved ones.

‘Today we had a Balinese ceremony to release his spirit. It was honestly one of the most beautiful things I have ever been a part of,” she said.

‘This all happened in a matter of a few hours, life is short and I urge you to tell your loved ones how much you love them because in the blink of an eye they could be gone.’

The model said she was with her grandmother when she died.

“This moment has been unbearably painful for my family and I, my sisters and my cousin were by his side during his last moments.”

‘I will cherish those moments forever.

‘Grandma, from the bottom of my heart, I love you so much, so much that you will come home to us so that Dad can say his last goodbye before you rest with Grandma. I will always be grateful that you were able to see me walk across the island to marry my soulmate. “That in itself is the most special memory I have.”

Chapman, a model and swimsuit designer, is the founder of the Australian brand Aloé Swimsuits.

Her husband, who goes by the stage name Fisher, is a house and techno producer based in Los Angeles.

In 2019, he was nominated for a Grammy in the category of Best Dance Recording in 2019 for his hit ‘Losing It’, which also placed second on Triple J’s Hottest 100.