Thanasi Kokkinakis sparks rumors that he has split from his model girlfriend Hannah Dal Sasso when he is spotted on celebrity dating app Raya.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Thanasi Kokkinakis has sparked rumors that he has split from his girlfriend Hannah Dal Sasso after six months.

The Australian tennis player was recently seen on celebrity dating app Raya, according to The Herald of the Sun.

The speculation comes just days after Thanasi, 27, was spotted attending the Piper-Heidsieck Summer of Tennis launch in Melbourne without his content creator girlfriend by his side.

Kokkinakis was all smiles on court, having a friendly round with athlete Peter Bol and Melbourne beauty Mary Vitinaros for the champagne brand.

The couple were last photographed together in June, when they were seen together on a double date with Nick Kyrgios and his girlfriend Costeen Hattzi in London.

Thanasi Kokkinakis has sparked rumors that he has split from his girlfriend Hannah Dal Sasso after six months. Both photographed in April.

The Australian tennis player was recently seen on celebrity dating app Raya, according to The Herald Sun.

Thanasi and Hannah went public with their romance in March while attending Glamor on the Grid together in Melbourne.

Hannah said she and Thanasi met “a few months ago” and that she’s been traveling with him “for a while.”

In May, Thanasi paid tribute to Hannah after claiming her first victory at the French Open, admitting she was his “first girlfriend, probably.”

‘I’m a late bloomer, I guess you could say, so I’m trying, but that also brings its challenges. But she’s been great,’ she said.

The speculation comes just days after Thanasi, 27, was spotted attending the Piper-Heidsieck Summer of Tennis launch in Melbourne without his content creator girlfriend by his side.

The confirmation of their relationship comes just a week after Thanasi had to put to rest rumors that he was dating fellow tennis star Elena Rybakina.

She posted a sweet message on social media after she won the Indian Wells WTA title, but fans interpreted this to mean more.

“Rybakina seems like the nicest girl ever,” he tweeted.

But after fans went crazy with the comments, Thanasi confirmed that nothing was going on between them, writing: “Not having a crack (crying and laughing emoji) relaaaax.”

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Thanasi and Hannah for comment.