King Charles’ Christmas Olive Branch as Sarah Ferguson Joins Royal Church Party

King Charles extended an extraordinary olive branch to his disgraced brother Prince Andrew after he invited Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, with whom Andrew still lives, to join the royal family for its high-profile annual visit to church on Christmas Day.

The gesture was widely seen as an expression of gratitude to Fergie on the part of the king for the unwavering support she has given her ex-husband following his ejection in disgrace from the royal family in 2022.

