Photos show Ukrainians celebrating wartime Christmas after switching to December 25 to snub Russia

The 28th Mechanized brigade embarked on a combat mission near Bakhmut dressed as Santa in a festive tank.
Much of Ukraine switched to December 25 to celebrate Christmas in 2023.Ukraine’s Orthodox Church broke away from the Russian tradition of celebrating on January 7.Across the country and on the frontlines, Ukrainians have been celebrating.
In 2023, much of Ukraine switched the day it celebrates Christmas, in a rebuke to Russia.
Ukraine’s Orthodox Church used to celebrate Christmas on January 7, aligning with the Church in Russia and other eastern countries.
But after Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, the church moved to allow its churches to choose to celebrate on December 25, aligning with the West.
Here’s what that looked like:
Zelenskyy’s message was recorded at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a famed Christian site dating to the 11th century.
In early 2022, much of the wider Kharkiv region was occupied by Russian forces, until they were pushed out by Ukraine’s lightning fall counteroffensive of that year. The city itself underwent heavy shelling.
The soldiers are part of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd Brigade. They are based in Donetsk, one of the war’s most fiercely-contested regions.
The press service of the 28th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine set this up as part of a festive Christmas greeting as the crew went on to perform a combat mission in the region of Bakhmut on Christmas Eve.
Ukraine lost Bakhmut to Russia in May after a months-long struggle, but has fought continually to take back the city and its surrounding towns.
A Christmas carol from our Defenders.
📹: 59th Separate Mechanized Infantry Brigade pic.twitter.com/fsHIQ4ent0
— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) December 25, 2023
The video was shared by Ukrainian official Anton Geraschenko on December 25, 2023.
The men, from the 59th Separate Mechanized Infantry Brigade, sang a variant of the “Holidays Are Coming” jingle from the iconic 1995 Coca-Cola ad.
These ones are nailed at the entrance to a military residence in the Bakhmut region, where fighting continues.
He said in a Telegram post that he brought a gift of medical supplies for the unit’s combat medic, and sweets for everyone else.
