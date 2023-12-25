Shane MacGowan’s widow pays heartfelt tribute to him on his 66th birthday and breaks her silence on Wham! beating his band The Pogues to Christmas number one

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Shane MacGowan’s widow, Victoria Mary Clarke, paid a heartfelt tribute to the singer on Christmas Day, who also turned 66, following the singer’s death on November 30.

The journalist, 58, took to Instagram with a sweet photo of the couple and said the festive period had been much harder than she expected.

Pogues frontman Shane had been battling viral encephalitis and was released from hospital in Dublin shortly before passing away surrounded by his family.

Victoria, who had been in a relationship with Shane since she was sixteen, captioned the post: “Today is really really hard, much harder than I expected. I just can’t stop crying and I want to be with him so much that I It hurts physically.”

“I don’t know how people get through this, but I do know that they do and that they feel joy even after losing their person.”

Adding: “Shane always said that even though he was born on Christmas Day, he was much more focused on it being Jesus’ birthday and felt like that was the most important thing about Christmas, so I ask Jesus and the angels to help me.” . today’.

Victoria also broke her silence on Wham!’s Last Christmas, beating The Pogues’ 1987 hit The Fairytale of New York to the Christmas number one spot despite a fan outcry.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote: ‘I love Wham!!! We love George.’

And although the hit missed the top spot, the record earned Shane a small fortune during his lifetime.

And now it has been reported that the star left behind a fortune estimated at £4.3million.

Mirror reported that the singer raked in between £216,000 and £260,000 a year in royalties from the 1988 festive classic which also featured the late Kirsty MacColl.

MailOnline has contacted Shane’s representatives for comment.

The musician He died ‘peacefully’ with his wife Victoria and his family by his side.

Pogues frontman Shane had been battling viral encephalitis and was released from hospital in Dublin shortly before passing away surrounded by his family (pictured together in 2022).

Victoria also broke her silence on Wham!’s Last Christmas. beating The Pogues’ Fairytale of New York to the number one spot at Christmas despite fan outcry (Shane pictured with Kirsty MacColl in the video)

Wham reached number one with the song Last Christmas, despite its release in 1984.

Appearing on Woman’s Hour, Victoria opened up about their nearly four decades together and said she was “communicating with angels” to help her deal with the loss.

The Irish journalist told Radio 4’s Anita Rani that she was “shaky and dazed” after the adrenaline rush of organizing her husband’s funeral, and also spoke about how her long battle with alcohol and drugs left her fearful throughout her relationship that he could overdose. an accident or die.

Victoria joked that it was like having “a four-year-old with a credit card and a car”, and said that living with the singer was “dramatic, like being on a soap opera but with the volume turned up”. “It was really, really intense.”

She continued: ‘I always wondered if I would overdose. Will they arrest him? Will you have a nasty accident? Will he die?

The writer also spoke about her own struggles saying she went “through hell” at times, wanting to take her own life and ending up in the Priory after taking drugs, including heroin.

Appearing on Woman’s Hour, Victoria opened up about their nearly four decades together and said she was “communicating with angels” to help her deal with the loss (pictured in 2007).

Victoria referred to the early days of their romance, including how she fell for the singer in her teens, saying the ‘unusual-looking’ star had a ‘Jimi Hendrix attitude’ and his first line to her was: ‘Buy him a drink.’ To my friend, it’s her birthday.’

Speaking about the loss, she said: “Shane is still very much with me, I’m really sorry, I feel a real, genuine connection.”

Victoria told Rani that throughout her life she has received therapy and support, turning to Buddhist meditation, yoga and channeling to help her deal with the pain of MacGowan’s death, saying: “I have to give him credit to my angels.” I spend a lot of time meditating and communicating with angels.’