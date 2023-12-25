Michigan State basketball star Jeremy Fears Jr returns home in time for Christmas after being SHOT in the leg during holiday visit to see family

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Michigan State basketball star Jeremy Fears Jr was released from the hospital Sunday after being shot in the leg in his hometown.

The freshman guard suffered a gunshot wound in Joliet, Illinois, on Saturday. But Fear’s father revealed the 18-year-old arrived home in time for Christmas.

‘Jr is very well. He was discharged and headed home. #blessed,” Jeremy Fears Sr posted on X.

The social media post also included images of Fears walking cautiously with the help of nurses and crutches, with both legs in braces.

The clips showed Fears practicing how to walk and go up and down stairs with crutches. “Beautiful job,” she said after slowly descending the improvised step.

Michigan State basketball star Jeremy Fears Jr was released from the hospital on Sunday.

The freshman guard suffered a gunshot wound while at home in Illinois over the holidays.

The freshman’s movement remains severely limited after undergoing surgery to treat the gunshot wound.

A statement from local police said an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were at a home in Joliet, Illinois, when a man, armed with a gun, “entered the residence through the front door and began shooting.” . …the suspect ran from the residence.’

Authorities responded to a call at 3:44 a.m. and found a woman with a gunshot wound to her pelvis and an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left thigh. They did not refer to Fears by his first name.

Police are reportedly still investigating the incident, but neither a suspect nor a motive has been established.

On Saturday, after the attack, Fears posted a selfie on Instagram with the caption: “Little setback, let’s be good, appreciate everyone (sic).”

The 6-foot-2 Joliet native has made 12 appearances for the Spartans this season. averaging 3.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 15.3 minutes on the court per game.

Fears posted a selfie on Instagram referring to the gunshot wound as a ‘minor setback’