Amani: Our hope is that suffering occupation ends, clear victory achieved

NNA – Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, wrote today on platformnbsp;ldquo;Xrdquo;: quot;Among the rubble of destruction in Gaza, the birth of Jesus shines like a lightnbsp;through the sorrows. We recall the tears of Mary and the calvary of Christ from the pain of Palestine, the crimes of the enemies of humanity against children and women, and the number of massacres that have exceeded all limits. Our hope is that the suffering will end and the dawn of celebration will come with the end of the occupation and the achievement of clear victory…Gaza wins!quot;

nbsp;

==========R.Sh.