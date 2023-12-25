Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s Sweetest Moments: How the Billionaire Found the Golden Ticket to Love with Star Wonka After a Failed Romance with Baby Dad Travis Scott

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kylie Jenner and Timothée ChalametThe romance shocked the world when it was first revealed in April.

The billionaire reality star, 26, had enjoyed a public (and failed) romance with Travis Scott, 32, with whom she shares two young children, which would end in January 2023.

She was first linked to the Oscar nominee, 27, in April, before the pair confirmed their romance once and for all in a Beyonce concert full of PDA five months later.

Since then, their romance has gone from strength to strength with Kylie traveling to London to support Timothee at his Wonka premiere recently and the pair attending the WSJ Innovator Awards together.

As the couple’s unlikely relationship intensifies, DailyMail.com looks back at their sweetest moments…

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s romance shocked the world when it was first revealed in April: DailyMail.com remembers its sweetest moments (pictured September 2023)

Kylie and Travis split in January 2023 after an on-again, off-again romance and two children; the couple seen in August 2019, two months before their first separation

SEPTEMBER 2023 – DEBUT ROMANCE AS A COUPLE WITH A KISS IN BEYONCE’S GIG

Kylie and Timothee launched their relationship with a bang by putting on a cozy display at Beyonce’s concert in September, which her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott also attended.

The couple was seen kissing and flirting at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood in a clip shared on social media, on the third and final stop of the singer’s LA Renaissance tour.

While Kylie has typically dated rappers, fans were baffled by her relationship with Hollywood star Timothee.

After the clip went viral online, many fans were quick to share their thoughts with some admitting that they didn’t believe the romance rumors until they saw the photos.

One person, assuming the whole romance had been fake, even said: ‘Timothee and Kylie! Wasn’t it a joke?

SEPTEMBER 2023 – COUPLE ATTEND THE NYFW DINNER TOGETHER

Days later, the acting couple was accompanied to a meeting organized by designer Haider Ackermann and skin care brand Augustinus Bader.

The two sat next to each other during the candlelit meal and both stars were dressed in black.

Images posted to designer Gaia Repossi’s Instagram account showed the couple listening intently as Ackermann gave a speech at the table.

SEPTEMBER 2023 – COUPLE CONTINUES THE LOVE-FEST AT THE US OPEN

The couple showed plenty of affection for each other while attending the US Open men’s singles final in New York.

The lovebirds shared a tender moment

The new couple certainly didn’t mind the PDA.

The couple shared a passionate kiss and got comfortable hugging each other as they watched Novak Djokovic win his 24th Grand Slam title after beating Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.

Kylie, who recently attended an intimate dinner with Timothee, was also seen tenderly running her hand through the actor’s dark curls as they carefully watched the action unfold on the court.

The reality TV star kept it casual in a black T-shirt and a pair of black sunglasses, with her hair lightly pulled back into a loose bun.

Meanwhile, the Academy Award nominee looked sporty for the outing, wearing a gray T-shirt, a black hoodie, and a baseball cap.

The couple was also seen in a video shared with Us Open. instagram account.

The clip shows them following the action and then applauding with the rest of the audience.

SEPTEMBER 2023: KYLIE REVEALS TIMOTHEE IS HER PHONE SCREEN SAVER

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian veteran showed the world that her boyfriend is on her cell phone screen

The Dune actor has scruffy facial hair as he leans in to give the billionaire cosmetics mogul a kiss on the cheek.

The image was shared on Instagram by Elle México.

Kylie puts on her sunglasses with her iPhone in front of the camera for everyone to see. She was also seen in other images with the same cell phone with a light blue case next to her.

Kendall Jenner’s younger sister wore a black top and a statement crystal skirt while sitting front row at the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week.

NOVEMBER 2023: TIMOTHEE SUPPORTS KYLIE AT WSJ AWARDS

The couple snuggled up at Wall Street Journal Magazine’s 2023 Innovator Awards, held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

The reality show beauty wowed in a figure-hugging sleeveless black dress featuring a PVC bustier as she walked the yellow carpet alone before sitting next to the actor inside the event.

Timothée looked handsome in an all-black suit. The dynamic duo didn’t pose together on the yellow carpet, but they put on a cozy display as they took their seats.

Jenner was honored in the ‘Brand’ category for her new Khy fashion line, which just launched through the brand’s website, khy.com.

NOVEMBER/DECEMBER 2023 – KYLIE SECRETLY ATTENDS THE PREMIERE OF TIMOTHEE’S WONKA

The beauty supported her boyfriend while attending the Los Angeles premiere of his new film Wonka earlier this month (pictured by L in September and by Chalamet in December).

The makeup mogul skipped the red carpet, but was caught sneaking into the theater with her mother Kris Jenner before the screening.

Later, she was captured leaving the cinema with her mother and several bodyguards.

The previous month he also secretly flew to London to support the actor.

Billionaire Kylie is said to have flown to Stansted on her private jet before heading to the Royal Festival Hall, where the party took place.

A source told MailOnline: “Kylie kept a very low profile at the party and headed to a private room behind a red curtain to celebrate with Timothee. “She was the talk of the party!

Deuxmoi also confirmed the sighting. Kylie attended the film screening and after-party, but was not pictured there.

A source said PEOPLE last week that Timothee is “in awe” of his new girlfriend and “everything she’s accomplishing.”

A source also told the publication that the actor “especially thinks she is an amazing mother.”

Kylie shares two children: daughter Stormi, five, and son Aire, almost two, with her ex Travis.

The source added that the reality star is “incredibly happy” with Timothee and calls him her “boyfriend.”

“He is very supportive of her career and she is very supportive of his,” the source continued. “They both try to attend important events for each other.”

The source also divulged that the Kardashian/Jenner clan “loves him” and that he is “very good for Kylie.”

“Since she went out with him, she seems very happy, relaxed and focused.”

Although neither party has spoken publicly about their relationship, Jenner has been seen arriving and leaving Chalamet’s LA location throughout this year.

Before entering into an on-again, off-again romantic relationship with the Houston-bred rapper, Kylie dated rapper Tyga.

Timothee previously dated Lily-Rose Depp, who is now dating music artist 070 Shake.