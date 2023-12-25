Islamic Resistance says it targeted the Hanita site, Avivim, Mtolleh al-Manara settlements, causing confirmed casualties

NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued a communiqueacute; this afternoon, indicating that in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their honorable resistance, its fighters targetednbsp;at 1:00 p.m. todaynbsp;a position of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity ofnbsp;Hanita site using appropriate weapons and inflicting confirmed casualties, including one dead and one wounded.

In another communiqueacute;, the Islamic Resistance stated that its fighters also targeted at 3:30 p.m. today the Avivim settlement (the occupied Lebanese village of Salha) and the Mtolleh settlement with appropriate weapons.

In a follow-up communiqueacute; this afternoon, the Islamic Resistance also indicated that its fighters targeted at 4:45 p.m. today a group of Israeli enemy soldiers positionednbsp;inside a building in al-Manara settlement, causing confirmed casualties.

R.Sh.