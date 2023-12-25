Mon. Dec 25th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Islamic Resistance says it targeted the Hanita site, Avivim, Mtolleh al-Manara settlements, causing confirmed casualties

    By

    Dec 25, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued a communiqueacute; this afternoon, indicating that in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their honorable resistance, its fighters targetednbsp;at 1:00 p.m. todaynbsp;a position of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity ofnbsp;Hanita site using appropriate weapons and inflicting confirmed casualties, including one dead and one wounded.

    In another communiqueacute;, the Islamic Resistance stated that its fighters also targeted at 3:30 p.m. today the Avivim settlement (the occupied Lebanese village of Salha) and the Mtolleh settlement with appropriate weapons.

    In a follow-up communiqueacute; this afternoon, the Islamic Resistance also indicated that its fighters targeted at 4:45 p.m. today a group of Israeli enemy soldiers positionednbsp;inside a building in al-Manara settlement, causing confirmed casualties.

    nbsp;

    ==========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Nigella Lawson reveals she now feels self-conscious about using the word microwave after her bizarre ‘meecro-wahvey’ pronunciation went viral: ‘I just call it you-know-what.’

    Dec 25, 2023
    News

    Beyonce’s childhood home on Rosedale Street erupts in flames on Christmas morning as family escapes cherished Houston house wearing holiday pajamas

    Dec 25, 2023
    News

    700 Airbus workers reportedly got sick after feasting on lobster and foie gras at the company’s Christmas meal

    Dec 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Nigella Lawson reveals she now feels self-conscious about using the word microwave after her bizarre ‘meecro-wahvey’ pronunciation went viral: ‘I just call it you-know-what.’

    Dec 25, 2023
    News

    Beyonce’s childhood home on Rosedale Street erupts in flames on Christmas morning as family escapes cherished Houston house wearing holiday pajamas

    Dec 25, 2023
    News

    700 Airbus workers reportedly got sick after feasting on lobster and foie gras at the company’s Christmas meal

    Dec 25, 2023
    News

    Got a terrible Christmas gift? Here’s what an etiquette expert suggests you should do to avoid hurting anyone’s feelings.

    Dec 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy