Beyonce’s childhood home on Rosedale Street erupts in flames on Christmas morning as family escapes cherished Houston house wearing holiday pajamas

The house where Beyonce lived from birth until she was 5 years old was damaged in a morning fire

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, firefighters say.

Located in Houston’s Third Ward neighborhood, the two-story home on Rosedale Street began burning at 2 a.m. Monday, according to local television station KTRK.

The brick house had been the home of the ‘Ring The Alarm’ singer and her parents since her birth.

“This is where it all started; he lived there for 1986, the first five years of his life,” Keith Rosen, who directs Houston Historical Tourshe told DailyMail.com.

The Knowles family moved out of the house decades ago and it has had several owners since then, Rosen said.

Beyonce’s childhood home located on Rosedale Street in Houston, pictured above in July 2022, caught fire on Christmas morning.

The fire started around 2 a.m. Monday, according to local media reports.

The current residents, a couple and two small children, were able to escape the flames dressed in their Christmas pajamas and, most importantly, unharmed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, fire officials said.

Most of the property damage occurred on the second floor, which was engulfed by fire when firefighters arrived.

‘They did a great job. “I’m going to say that in less than 10 minutes we controlled this fire very well,” Houston Fire Department Chief Justin Barnes told the local media.

Firefighters cut through the attic and eaves to make sure the fire was out, he reported. Houston Fox Station.

Beyonce fans pose in front of her childhood home during a Keith Rosen tour

Keith Rosen has been offering Beyonce tours in Houston, including a stop at her former home on Rosedale Street, since 2017.

Rosen, who has been conducting Beyonce tours for members of the BeyHive since 2017, the name of her fan base, lamented the fire, adding that it is one of the two most popular stops on her sightseeing excursions.

‘The people who go on these tours are devotees and fans of Beyoncé. Going to see that house where she first lived is like going to Bethlehem, the birthplace of her leader,” she noted.

‘This is one of the two most popular stops on the tour, the other being the house in Parkwood where the family lived after moving from the Rosedale house. He had a recording studio there. Almost 100 per cent of people come out looking for me to take photos and selfies.’