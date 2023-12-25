Nigella Lawson reveals she now feels self-conscious about using the word microwave after her bizarre ‘meecro-wahvey’ pronunciation went viral: ‘I just call it you-know-what.’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

In December 2020, she left her fans baffled with her strange pronunciation of an essential kitchen appliance.

And now TV chef Nigella Lawson, 62, has said she feels self-conscious about using the word microwave after her ‘meecro-wahvey’ pronunciation went viral.

During an appearance on BBC Breakfast on Christmas Day, he told presenter Jon Kay that he now simply refers to the machine as “you know what”.

When asked about the incident, he said: “I wasn’t really aware of what he had said because that’s what I call it at home.”

Before revealing how he is now often approached by members of the public who explain his own family’s poor pronunciations.

TV chef Nigella Lawson said she feels self-conscious about using the word microwave after her ‘meecro-wahvey’ pronunciation went viral in 2020.

During an appearance on BBC Breakfast on Christmas Day, he told presenter Jon Kay that he now simply refers to the machine as “you know what”.

Asked if he would say “meecro-wahvey” over the festive period, he said: “I won’t.” It’s made me quite conscious now. I tend to refer to it as “you know what.”

He previously revealed he was avoiding using the word microwave altogether after bewildering viewers of his show Eat, Cook, Repeat.

In a new clip giving tips to cooking fans on how to steam their Speedy Steamed Syrup Sponge, she calls microwaving the “you-know-what” to avoid the social media meltdown she experienced last time.

Addressing the audience directly as she explains the best way to steam her pudding, Nigella says: “You can’t wait to eat it – it’s crazy as they take hours to steam.”

But I have an alternative method.

“I give him a quick burst of you-know-what,” Nigella explains, smiling and looking at the camera with wide eyes.

‘You have to be very careful because the steam is hot and the golden syrup is hotter than anything else.

‘I’m not going to argue whether you want custard or ice cream, but for me I want a lot of cold double cream. One of my desert island dishes.

During an appearance on BBC Breakfast on Christmas Day, he told presenter Jon Kay that he now simply refers to the machine as “you know what”.

Before revealing how he is now often approached by members of the public who explain his own family’s poor pronunciations.

He previously revealed he was avoiding using the word microwave altogether after bewildering viewers of his show Eat, Cook, Repeat.

London-born domestic goddess Nigella caused a stir many times throughout the BBC2 series when she said ‘meecro-wahvey’, from a recipe for buttered toast to adding licorice balls to a cheesecake.

While preparing the rich, buttery mashed potatoes, Nigella explained to fans: “I still need some milk, whole milk, which I’ve warmed up in the meecro-wah-vey.

The pronunciation is similar to the way the word is said in Italian and Spanish, but it is unclear whether Nigella was joking or if this is her usual intonation.

Many fans quickly took to Twitter to comment on the strange pronunciation, with some calling her heroine, while others were left more baffled.

“The way @Nigella_Lawson just pronounced ‘microwave’ is a defining moment of 2020. #CookEatRepeat,” one said.

“From now on, ‘mecrowavay’ will forever be in my vocabulary and the microwave will cease to exist. The Queen @Nigella_Lawson has spoken,” another joked.

While preparing the rich buttery mashed potatoes, Nigella explained to her fans: “I still need some whole milk, which I’ve warmed up in the meecro-wah-vey.”

And the country obeyed. From now on #meecrowavaay will be the new national release,” said a third.

‘@Nigella_Lawson’s microwave pronunciation killed me, I LOVE IT,’ added another.

‘Meekro-wavé – brilliant!! Plus, I didn’t know I needed a mechanical potato masher in my life,” one of them commented.

“Word of the day is ‘Mee-cro-wah-vay’ – an electronic device used to heat things up, courtesy of Nigella Lawson,” said one.

Hilarious: Many fans quickly took to Twitter to comment on the strange pronunciation, with some calling her heroine, while others were more baffled.

Others described her as “legendary” and added that she made them “howl.”

“I think one legendary quote will forever remain my fondest moment and memory of 2020: I don’t think I can call it a microwave again,” said one.

“This made me howl… my type of humor is also mispronouncing words,” said another.

‘Today’s episode is the gift that keeps on giving: Meekrowaav-A,’ joked a third.