Netanyahu announces that he was in the Gaza Strip on Monday, confirms the “intensification” of fighting

NNA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he visited the Gaza Strip on Monday, confirming the quot;intensificationquot; of the fighting against the Hamas movement, according to Agence France-Presse.

Netanyahu said at the Likud bloc meeting in Parliament: ldquo;I am now returning from Gaza… We are not stopping. We are continuing the fighting and will intensify it in the coming days. It will be a long fight and it is not close to ending,rdquo; according to a statement issued by the party.

