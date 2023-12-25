NNA – Moscow on Monday accused the West of seeking to quot;destabilizequot; the situation in Serbia, where demonstrators objecting to the results of the recent legislative elections attacked the Belgrade City Hall the previous day, according to Agence France-Presse.

Russian diplomatic spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, whose statements were reported by the RIA Novosti public agency, said, ldquo;It is clear that the collective West seeks to destabilize the situation in the country,rdquo; likening the demonstrations in Serbia to those witnessed in Kiev that led to the rise of pro-Western supporters to power in Ukraine in early 2014.

nbsp;

==============