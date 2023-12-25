Mon. Dec 25th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    President Aoun on Christmas: From the children of Bethlehem to the children of Gaza, the scene is the same as those lacking humanity are watching

    By

    Dec 25, 2023

    NNA – Former President Michel Aoun wrote today on platform ldquo;Xrdquo;: ldquo;From the children of Bethlehem to the children of Gaza, two thousand years and the same scene, and those void ofnbsp;humanity are watching idly…Hope remains in the birth of the Savior and the good news of love, great joynbsp;and peace on earth,nbsp;so that the sleeping consciences may be awakened and the hardened hearts stirred, and so that the tragedy will end and the light of Christmas will shine…Merrynbsp;Christmas!rdquo;

