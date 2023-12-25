Mon. Dec 25th, 2023

    News

    Airbus’ Holiday Party Surprise: 700 Violently Ill Employees

    By

    Dec 25, 2023 , , , , ,
    Airbus’ Holiday Party Surprise: 700 Violently Ill Employees

    Reuters/Regis Duvignau

    Scores of people working for a French aerospace company were left sick with apparent food poisoning after indulging in a sumptuous Christmas feast, according to authorities.

    The dinner, organized for 2,600 Airbus Atlantic employees on Dec. 14, is now the center of an investigation by French health officials. The Agence Région de Santé told the BBC that as many as 700 staffers may have fallen sick in the hours after, though an Airbus spokesperson insisted that no more than 100 people were left vomiting and suffering diarrhea.

    “I had colic and headaches like I’d never had before,” one employee identified as Nolwenn told the local newspaper Ouest-France. “It was worse than giving birth.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

