King Charles Cites ‘Increasingly Tragic Conflict’ in Powerful Christmas Plea

King Charles used the British monarch’s annual Christmas address to call for global environmental awareness, peace in a time of wars, and a call to do service for others.

“To care for this Creation is a responsibility owned by people of all faiths and of none,” Charles said in his second Christmas address as king, which linked faith, the Christmas story, and present-day preoccupations.

