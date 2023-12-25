Kevin Spacey tells Tucker Carlson ‘Netflix exists because of me’ in new Christmas interview as his ‘House of Cards’ character

Kevin Spacey and Tucker Carlson in his Christmas 2023 video.

After a three-year break, Kevin Spacey returned with a new Christmas video.This year, he was interviewed by Tucker Carlson in character as Frank Underwood from “House of Cards.”Spacey (as Underwood) blasted cancel culture, teased a 2024 run, and called out “legacy media.”

Kevin Spacey is back on YouTube to wish viewers a merry Christmas, after skipping 2021 and 2022 in what has become something of an annual tradition that started in 2018.

Spacey, in character as Frank Underwood from “House of Cards,” opted for something different than his prior messages, though — this year, he was interviewed by Tucker Carlson.

In the seven-minute clip, Spacey (in Underwood’s distinctive Southern drawl) told Carlson he believes that Netflix “exists because of me,” referring to the early success “House of Cards” brought the streaming platform.

“I put them on the map and they tried to put me in the ground,” said Spacey.

He also called it “bizarre” that Netflix cut ties with him on “allegations alone,” before adding that the allegations were “proven false.”

Spacey was written out of “House of Cards” in 2017 after numerous allegations of sexual misconduct. In July 2023, a jury found Spacey not guilty of all 12 sexual assault charges against him in a U.K. trial. In 2022, he won a $40 million civil suit against the actor Anthony Rapp, who accused Spacey of molestation and sexual battery in 1986.

Netflix did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

In the video, Spacey and Carlson connected over getting fired from their old networks (Carlson was fired from Fox in April 2023). “Here we are, Tucker, bigger than ever,” Spacey said, before offering Carlson the role of vice president in Underwood’s (fictional) 2024 campaign.

Carlson, who has been critical of legacy media in the past, asked Spacey — still seemingly in character as Underwood, though the lines began to blur — if he thought legacy media was responsible for what happened to him.

Kevin Spacey.

“Legacy media’s diligence has turned out to be, they just cut and paste what some ‘trusted outlet’ does,” he said, before telling Carlson to watch how this video was reported on.

Carlson also asked when Spacey — or Underwood? — was getting back to work. Spacey replied that this video was the beginning, and that the interview was “a little bit” of an episode and reality, mixed together.

“I will play whatever role the public wants me to play,” he said.

