Laura Anderson shares a Christmas family photo with Gary Lucy and baby Bonnie in matching pajamas as the exes continue to spark reconciliation rumors.

Laura Anderson shared a family Christmas photo with Gary Lucy and daughter Bonnie on Instagram on Monday as the exes continued to spark reconciliation rumors.

The influencer, 34, posted the photo of her young family wearing matching festive pajamas to her 1.5 million followers on the social media platform.

Three-month-old Bonnie was sitting on Gary’s lap and the former Hollyoaks actor, 42, put a protective arm around her.

The three of them were wearing floppy Santa hats and behind them were a pile of presents. Bonnie was wearing a “first Christmas” jumpsuit.

Laura and Gary officially called off their relationship in February after six months together, and at the same time, Laura announced her pregnancy.

The Christmas photo comes days after the on-again, off-again couple shared snaps enjoying fun family outings with their baby.

The couple took to social media after spending the day at Santa’s Grotto with their daughter.

Gary captioned the photo from his day off: ‘Christmas Memories… That’s all it is.’

She captioned the snaps: “All about B. First Christmas I feel a little pressure, it won’t be perfect Angel but every year I promise to make it even more magical #babyB.”

Laura and Gary first sparked reconciliation rumors in August, when the two stayed at the £800-a-night Gleneagles hotel in Laura’s native Scotland.

But since then, Laura has published a series of cryptic posts about love and relationships.

One pointed post said: “According to a psychology expert, if you are in love with someone, you will never be interested in another person.”

‘And if you have feelings for another person, you’re not in love. And I think a lot of people should be aware of this.”

Gary has four more children, two boys and two girls, with Natasha Gray, to whom he was married from 2014 to 2018.

He and Laura first met in August 2022 when they both appeared on Celebs Go Dating, a show where celebrities are supposed to date members of the public.

Celebrities falling in love with each other instead of the normal people they’re paired with isn’t uncommon, and it happened again in September with Adam Collard and Lottie Moss.

In May, it was reported that Gary was “hesitant” about attending Bonnie’s birth, although Laura made sure he knew he would be welcome.

Then, at Bonnie’s birth in September, which Gary finally decided to attend, it seemed like things were looking up.

However, Laura warned fans in the captions: “Please don’t question my mom and dad about their relationship.”

Laura rose to fame in the fourth series of Love Island and was initially paired with Wes Nelson, who left her for bombshell Megan Barton-Hanson.

She was then joined by Jack Fowler, who kissed her best friend Georgia Steel, so she moved on with Paul Knops and the two finished second.

