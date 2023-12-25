Over 3 million Americans face BLIZZARD warnings on Christmas with up to a foot of snow in Plains while most of US deals with unseasonably warm temps

A white Christmas has arrived in the Midwest, but it brought with it blizzard warnings that could stifle holiday travel.

Snow and icy conditions are expected to last at least until Tuesday in some areas of the country, while others see significant snowfall on Christmas Day.

Other parts of US predicted to have warm temperatures for Christmas

A white Christmas arrived for Americans on the plains overnight, when a blizzard warning arrived along with visitors to the North Pole.

Blizzard warnings were issued Sunday morning in many parts of Nebraska and sections of neighboring South Dakota.

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, conditions will become more dangerous Monday and into Tuesday as snow falls and wind speeds increase.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys said, “This storm arrives just in time to bring a white Christmas to some people in the Rocky Mountains and Plains.”

On Christmas Day, the storm heads east toward the Midwest from Colorado, New Mexico, and Wyoming; As mentioned above, Nebraska and South Dakota are forecast to be hardest hit.

The Omaha area could see up to nine inches of snow and sleet. Some parts of Arizona have already recorded more than half a foot of snow.

US weather map shows rain and snow expected in major area of ​​the country on Christmas

“The length of the storm will increase the winter feel during the middle of the week for any holiday activities,” Roys said, although it may also add some conflict to holiday travel schedules.

Early on Christmas Day, the National Weather Service issued ice storm warnings for areas of eastern North and South Dakota.

The NWS has also issued storm warnings, blizzard warnings and winter weather advisories in seven additional states: Alaska, Kansas, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Oregon and Washington.

Heavy snow coverage will increase in Kansas on Christmas Day, with winds blowing at speeds above 55 mph.

“While a white Christmas may be exciting for those at home, heavy snowfall and reduced visibility due to blowing snow will make travel conditions hazardous, if not impossible,” the NWS said.

Up to seven inches of snow is expected in Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska. Travelers have been asked to prepare for slippery road conditions and less than ideal visibility.

Ice accumulation and winds of up to 45 mph are expected in Minnesota. Forecasters say the power outages and tree damage are likely due to ice.

While Midwestern states will be covered in snow, winter conditions will make holiday travel a more dangerous endeavor.

NWS issued winter storm warnings in 10 states on Christmas

Nebraskans asked to avoid icy roads

The Plains state will be one of the most affected by the Christmas snowstorms

While some areas are experiencing classic winter weather conditions, others are experiencing warmer than usual conditions.

In New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama, warm rain could cause flooding Monday night, dumping more than three inches of Christmas rain.

In Florida, the peninsula is under threat of flooding. And from there, heavy rain will cross into Georgia and South Carolina. Rain along the Gulf Coast will likely reach two to three inches, and in some areas more than four or five.

The rest of the East Coast will likely see the same rain on Tuesday and the rest of the week.