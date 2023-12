NNA – Nabatieh -nbsp;National News Agency correspondent reported that an Israeli drone carried out an air strike around 6:30 p.m. today, raiding a forest area outside the town of Malikh in the Jabal al-Rayhan area, firing a guided missile.

Also, at approximately 7:00 in the evening, the outskirts of the town of Aita al-Shaab and the vicinity of al-Raheb site were exposed to intermittent artillery shelling coming from enemy positions inside occupied Palestine.

