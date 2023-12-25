Mon. Dec 25th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Arab Parliament to hold a special session next Thursday on supporting Palestine Gaza

    By

    Dec 25, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – The Arab Parliament will held a special session on Palestine, entitled ldquo;Supporting Palestine and Gaza,rdquo; next Thursday morning, December 28, in the Great Hall at the headquarters of the League of Arab States in Cairo, in the presence of Arab and international figures.

    The session will be preceded by holding a meeting of the Palestine Committee in the Arab Parliament next Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in the brutal aggression launched by the occupying power (Israel) against the Gaza Strip and the dangerous escalation in the West Bank.

    Holding this session comes within the framework of the continuing efforts made by the Arab Parliament to support the Palestinian cause and people since the start of this ruthless aggression against them last October 7th.

    The Arab Parliament affirms its permanent support and full standing by the Palestinian people against war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the occupying power (Israel) in Palestine, and its continued efforts at all levels and in all forums to support the Palestinian cause and the rights of the Palestinian people, most notably the right to establish their independent state, with Jerusalem as its capital.

