Small airports are magnets for the wealthy: Here are the 8 most popular for private jets

The world’s wealthy have spent thousands of hours flying in their private jets this year.Business tycoons, actors, and pop stars regularly frequent ski and beach hotspots, data show.These are the Top 8 airports for private jets in smaller towns across the US.

Every year, hundreds of private jets descend on small airports scattered across the US — from billionaire summer camp in Sun Valley, Idaho, to Burning Man’s popup desert airport in Black Rock, Nevada.

And 2023 has been no different as businesspeople, pop stars, and Hollywood celebrities — like Taylor Swift, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk — have spent thousands of hours traversing the skies.

Business Insider recently collected a list of the top private jet destinations in the US overall, but now we’re zeroing in on the top airports for private jets in smaller towns, cities, and rural areas across the US.

Not all the hotspots — like Sun Valley or Black Rock — made the list, but those that did seem to focus on high-end outdoorsy activities, like on the coast of Massachusetts and on the ski slopes of Colorado.

The data, as of December 1, was compiled by the flight-tracking site JetSpy and is ranked by number of landings at each airport.

These airports are typically small and located in affluent areas where the world’s wealthy flock for vacation.

When the rich fly in using a PJ, they don’t use regular gates like commercial airliners, but instead will taxi to what is known as a fixed-based operator, or FBO.

These aircraft service stations provide things like maintenance, parking, and fueling, and most times require no security check — making flying in and out quick and convenient.

FBO supervisor Eddie O’Keeffe at Nantucket Memorial Airport, one of the airports on the list, told BI that it takes thorough planning and training to handle the multi-million dollar jets.

“Operations does a great job at making sure there’s enough space for the aircraft. We never turn anyone away,” he said, noting the airport typically knows when larger planes are landing. “It’s just maintaining control of the volume coming in, and since we have the capability, it runs very smoothly.”

Here are the Top 8 small airports for private jets.

8. Martha’s Vineyard Airport

Martha’s Vineyard Airport in Massachusetts attracts a steady stream of people during the high travel seasons.

Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Total landings: 2,598

Just south of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, the island is a top vacation destination for the uber-rich.

Only about 17,000 people live on the island full-time, but that number more than quadruples during the summer months, according to the Cape Cod Times.

Several celebrities own vacation homes on Martha’s Vineyard, including Spike Lee, and former President Barack Obama.

7. Cape Cod Gateway Airport

Cape Cod Gateway Airport is also a top destination for private jets.

Boston Globe

Total Landings: 3,161

Sitting north of the nearby islands of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket off the coast of Massachusetts, Cape Cod is a popular beach destination among the world’s wealthy, particularly during the summer months.

6. Eagle County Regional Airport

In 2022, the presidential motorcade, with President Joe Biden in one of the cars, traveled from Eagle County Regional Airport. In 2023, it remained popular.

SAUL LOEB

Total landings: 3,812

Less than 40 miles outside of Vail, Colorado, Eagle County Regional Airport is a main thoroughfare for vacationers looking to hit the slopes.

“We are really excited to be one of the busiest regional airports in the nation,” Aviation Eagle County Regional Airport director David Reid said. “It is a direct reflection of all the hard work and dedication of the tenants and staff at EGE. Their commitment to providing a safe and world-class experience to our passengers is what drives our customers to return year after year.”

5. Rifle Garfield County Airport

The Rifle, Colorado, town sign, greets people to the small town that’s near to ski areas.

krblokhin/iStock

Total landings: 4,223

Located about 60 miles from popular ski destinations in Colorado, Rifle Garfield is a preferred alternate to the nearby Eagle and Aspen airports also frequented by wealthy vacationers.

4. Nantucket Memorial Airport

Nantucket’s Memorial Airport attracts private jets of the wealthy looking to access the nearby coastline and islands.

Carolyn Kaster

Total landings: 5,940

Overlooking Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket is another popular beach town: “A lot of people come here because it’s relaxing, there are beautiful beaches, and nice restaurants,” O’Keefe, the airport’s supervisor, said.

He noted wealthy people who have nice houses on the island typically come for the summer and leave during winter.

“Since COVID, though, people are staying year-round because they can work from home, and that has increased the population during the winter, as well as our operations at the airport.”

3. Gallatin Field

The airport just outside of Bozeman, Montana, draws private jets — but also has played host to Air Force One.

REUTERS

Total landings: 7,175

Just outside of Bozeman, Montana, Gallatin Field is a top destination for private jets.

The airport is about an hour-and-a-half from Yellowstone National Park.

Bozeman, Montana, is also home to several celebrities, including Michael Keaton, and John Mayer.

2. Jackson Hole Airport

Jackson Hole is a top destination for private jets. The Wyoming town nestled in the mountains is also home to the Kansas City Federal Reserve’s annual conference.

DANIEL SLIM

Total landings: 7,586

Also near Yellowstone, Jackson Hole Airport in Wyoming is central to several major ski areas and other year-round activities.

Several celebrities including Musk and Tiger Woods have been known to vacation in the area.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City also holds its annual symposium at Jackson Hole, attracting central bankers, business leaders, and economists from around the world.

1. Aspen/Pitkin County Airport

Aspen/Pitkin County Airport was No. 1 on the list of busiest small airports for private jets.

Chris Council

Total landings: 9,655

The airport in Aspen, Colorado, took the top spot on BI’s list.

The town only has about 6,000 permanent residents, but records more than a million visits from skiers each season, according to the Aspen Times.

