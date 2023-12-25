Mon. Dec 25th, 2023

    Top Iranian Commander Assassinated in Reported Israeli Airstrike

    A senior adviser in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps was killed in an Israeli airstrike outside the Syrian capital of Damascus on Monday, according to Iranian state media. Three security sources later confirmed Sayyad Razi Mousavi’s death to Reuters.

    Iran’s state television interrupted its regularly scheduled programming to announce Mousavi had been killed, the wire reported. He was described in a Revolutionary Guards statement read on the air as a brigadier-general and one of the Guards’ most important figures in Syria, responsible for coordinating its military alliance with Iran.

    He was also described as a close companion to Qasem Soleimani, the top Iranian general who led the Guards’ elite Quds Force until he was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Iraq in Jan. 2020.

