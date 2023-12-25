Beyoncé’s Childhood Home Is Engulfed in Flames

Getty

Beyoncé’s childhood home in Houston caught on fire early Christmas morning, and images from the scene show flames engulfing the second floor, fire officials said.

The family that currently lives the home—a couple with two children—got out without injury, and firefighters were on the scene within three minutes of the 2 a.m. call, Chief Justin Barnes told reporters.

Barnes said the main worry was that the fire would spread to the attic of the home, but fire crews were able to get the blaze under control within 10 minutes.

