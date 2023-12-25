Taylor Swift lands in Kansas City to see boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs face off against the Las Vegas Raiders in Christmas Day showdown

<!–

Taylor Swift landed in Kansas City to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce in action as the Chiefs take on the Raiders on Christmas Day.

Kansas City welcomes Las Vegas to Arrowhead, kickoff at 1:00 pm ET, as Kelce and company look to solidify their place atop the AFC West.

Swift’s private plane left Nashville around 8 a.m. ET on Monday and landed at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport shortly after 10 a.m. local time.

This week’s reports stated that the couple will spend Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve together in Kansas City, and the Chiefs will return to action on December 31 against the Bengals. Swift is expected to be at Arrowhead for both games.

She has been a regular in the stands at Chiefs games since her romance with tight end Kelce became public earlier this season.

The pop sensation was at Gillette Stadium for last week’s win over the Patriots and was in the house for the Chiefs’ most recent home game, when they were defeated by the Buffalo Bills.

The win in New England last week saw the Chiefs snap the slump after a four-game losing streak in their previous six games.

The team’s quest for a fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years has at times been overshadowed by the romance between Kelce and Swift.

But the Chiefs leaned into the relationship this holiday season. Kansas City is auctioning off two No. 87 jerseys, signed by the star tight end.

But the uniforms, which will be on sale until Christmas Dayhave been customized to reflect Kelce’s new romance:one has ‘Swelce’ on his back, while the other says ‘Traylor’.

Swift, along with her new friend Brittany Mahomes, waves from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

Swift had her first of 13 shows at Gillette Stadium in June 2010 as part of her ‘Fearless’ tour.

Meanwhile, on her recent trip to the Patriots – four days after her 34th birthday – the singer received an emotional gift from New England owner Robert Kraft and his family.

As first revealed BostonThe Patriots gave Swift a photo of a framed ticket from their first show at the NFL stadium in Foxborough.

The concert took place on June 5, 2010, as part of Swift’s ‘Fearless’ tour.

Photographs and murals from Swift’s appearances at Gillette Stadium line the walls near the locker room, and last week Kelce was seen wandering around a “wall of fame” that included his new girlfriend.