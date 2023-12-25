‘One Life to Live’ Soap Opera Star Kamar de los Reyes Dead at 56

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Call of Duty and One Life to Live star Kamar de los Reyes died in Los Angeles on Sunday after a brief battle with cancer, his family said. He was 56.

Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico and raised in Las Vegas, de los Reyes made a name for himself playing Antonio Vega on the ABC soap opera starting in 1995. He also played a villain named Rual Menendez in four iterations of Call of Duty, the ultra-popular video game franchise, and landed roles in Valley of the Dolls, ER, Law & Order, CSI: Miami, Blue Bloods, Castle, and more.

More recently, the actor played a recurring part in the CW’s All American and ABC’s The Rookie. He also had roles in the as-yet unreleased Hulu show Washington Black and in Marvel’s Daredevil series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

