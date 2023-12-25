Mon. Dec 25th, 2023

    'One Life to Live' Soap Opera Star Kamar de los Reyes Dead at 56

    Call of Duty and One Life to Live star Kamar de los Reyes died in Los Angeles on Sunday after a brief battle with cancer, his family said. He was 56.

    Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico and raised in Las Vegas, de los Reyes made a name for himself playing Antonio Vega on the ABC soap opera starting in 1995. He also played a villain named Rual Menendez in four iterations of Call of Duty, the ultra-popular video game franchise, and landed roles in Valley of the Dolls, ER, Law & Order, CSI: Miami, Blue Bloods, Castle, and more.

    More recently, the actor played a recurring part in the CW’s All American and ABC’s The Rookie. He also had roles in the as-yet unreleased Hulu show Washington Black and in Marvel’s Daredevil series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

