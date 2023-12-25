Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Got ‘Swatted’ at Home With Family on Christmas

John Bazemore/Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said Monday that she had been the target of a “swatting” attempt, with someone allegedly reporting a fake crime at her home in the hopes of provoking a heavy police response.

“This is like the 8th time,” she tweeted. “On Christmas with my family here.” Despite the alleged incident, Greene added, “my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!”

The Georgia Republican added that she appreciated her local police department, calling them “the GREATEST” and adding that they “shouldn’t have to deal with this.”

