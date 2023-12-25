Interior designers share 6 kitchen trends that’ll be huge next year and 4 that will be out

Warm, slim-shaker cabinets are in — all-white kitchens are out.

Butler pantries will soar in popularity. A butler’s pantry typically has storage and counterspace. harpazo_hope/Getty Images Elizabeth Vergara, owner and principal designer of Vergara Homes, expects to see butler pantries becoming increasingly popular for people who want their homes to feel luxurious. Often built off the side of a kitchen, a butler pantry is a full-service storage room. “Butler pantries are equipped to house china and even host a wet bar, epitomizing luxury living in the heart of the home,” Vergara said. Quartz will continue to have its moment. Quartz countertops can be cheaper than marble. irina88w/Getty Images According to Danielle Perdue, interior designer and founder of DK Home, quartz has been a well-loved kitchen material in recent years and will remain at the top of the list in 2024. “It looks just like marble but is more durable and less maintenance,” Perdue said. “This will continue to be the surface of choice, in my opinion.” Brass finishes are in style. Gold and brass faucets and fixtures will continue to trend. Carlina Teteris/Getty Images From faucets to light fixtures, brass finishes are a popular accent choice in kitchens, and Perdue expects that trend to continue. She told BI that brushed and satin brass are some of the most popular picks right now, and both add “warmth and energy” to a space. Warmly painted and stained cabinets are in. Warm cabinets can make a space feel cozy. Dimasik_sh/Shutterstock Interior designer Tama Bell of Tama Bell Design said more clients are shifting away from all-white kitchens in favor of warmer palettes for a cozier vibe. “While we still do some all-white kitchens, I am seeing a trend towards a combination of painted and stained cabinetry. Warm woods and warm, saturated paint colors paired with warm neutrals make for cozy combinations,” Bell told BI. Textured tiling is trending. Textured tiles can make a kitchen feel more unique. Derek Brumby/Shutterstock Jennifer Verruto, founder and CEO of Blythe Interiors, anticipates seeing more 3D and textured kitchen tiles. “They add so much depth and interest to a room and easily become a conversation piece,” Verruto said. Skinny shaker cabinets are up and coming. Skinny shaker cabinets can be painted, too. onurdongel/Getty Images Verruto said we’ll soon see more skinny shaker cabinets, which have thinner frames and panels than standard ones. She also praised their timeless design. “Skinny shaker is a perfect choice for those looking for something clean, sophisticated, and modern, and it also works in more transitional spaces,” Verruto told BI. On the other hand, open shelving is still on its way out. Open shelving can be dusty and hard to clean. FOTOGRAFIA INC./Getty Images Although open shelving, especially in main rooms like kitchens, can make a space feel bigger, Vergara told BI it isn’t a practical solution and it’s fading out. “As much as we love the look, it is not an easy upkeep or practical option for most households — especially ones with small spaces or children,” the designer said. Instead, she said, people are leaning toward concealed storage with traditional cabinets. All-white kitchens aren’t as popular anymore. White kitchens can feel sterile. Sheila Say/Shutterstock Brad Smith, interior designer and CEO at Omni Home Ideas, told BI that all-white kitchens aren’t as popular as they used to be. Now, people want to incorporate more colors and designs into their space. “The once dominant all-white kitchen is giving way to more colorful and dynamic designs. This trend shift indicates a move towards more personalized and expressive kitchen spaces,” Smith said. Industrial-style accents are fading. Exposed pipes and brick aren’t going to be as popular in kitchens. onurdongel/Getty Images Industrial kitchens feature exposed elements, open spaces, and simple decor to emphasize form and functionality. But, according to Smith, this kitchen style isn’t trendy anymore. “The industrial look, characterized by exposed pipes and raw materials, is waning in popularity. In its place, warmer, more inviting aesthetics are emerging in kitchens,” Smith told BI. Large, oversized lighting fixtures aren’t as trendy as they once were. Statement lights won’t always add warmth to a space. Sheila Say/Shutterstock FLOOR360 interior designer Courtney Wollersheim expects to see fewer oversized, statement lighting fixtures next year. Instead, people will opt for warmer lighting in various places throughout the kitchen. “Singular overhead fixtures on their own don’t provide the warm glow that indirect layered lighting like under cabinets LED and strategically placed sconces can add to a space,” Wollersheim said.

