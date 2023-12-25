Kourtney Kardashian stuns at the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party by opting NOT to wear pants… just seven weeks after giving birth to baby Rocky.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kourtney Kardashian showed none of the telltale signs of fatigue from having a newborn at home when she stepped out for her family’s annual star-studded Christmas soirée on Sunday night.

The bright-eyed reality star, 44, sported a sultry look, which included no pants, at the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party held this year at her sister Kim’s estate.

Just seven weeks ago, the eldest Kardashian welcomed a baby boy, Rocky, with her husband Travis Barker.

Kim Kardashian covered her luxurious California mansion in fake snow for the star-studded bash and her sister Kourtney definitely got the memo when she stepped out in a floor-length black fur coat.

The jacket was a robe style and was cinched around his waist with a tie that only revealed a glimpse of what was underneath… which wasn’t much.

The Poosh founder rocked a pair of sheer tights and a black jumpsuit, opting not to wear pants or a skirt.

Kourtney shined in the party videos on social media. Her black locks were slicked back into a low, pulled-back ponytail with a side part and she wowed with her signature dramatic makeup.

The reality star gave birth less than two months ago to her fourth child and her first with her husband Travis Barker.

On Wednesday earlier this week, the Poosh founder took a big step and embarked on her “first day at the gym” since welcoming baby Rocky.

She hopped on her Instagram Stories to share that she was starting to get back into an exercise regime, but assured other mothers that it’s “not a race.”

While spending time on a treadmill, she wrote: ‘7 weeks postpartum: first day at the gym doing 30 minutes walking at a 3.0 12.0 incline…’

The mother of four added: “Take it easy, no rush, no pressure, moms, your body is healing, it’s not a race.”

Kravis shared a first look at her baby girl in sweet family vacation photos shared on the reality star’s Instagram page on Friday.

In the first image, Kourtney could be seen resting her head on the musician’s lap as the couple stopped to take a photo while sitting on the floor. Barker gently held Rocky as he rested him close to his shoulder.

In another snap, Kourtney could be seen gently holding her seven-week-old son in her arms as she looked lovingly at him as he breastfed.

Early last month on Nov. 1, the Kardashian star gave birth to her baby, just two months after she underwent “terrifying” fetal surgery to save her unborn child’s life.

At the time of the baby announcement, both Barker and Kylie Jenner were seen at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Santa stopped by the Kravis house on Christmas Eve and tried some cookies and milk.

Rocky wasn’t seen at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party, but his name appeared on top of a life-size gingerbread house filled with candy for the party’s youngest guests.

The A-list guests were having as much fun as the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, when Nicky Hilton took to Instagram to share a video of her sister Paris and Kim Kardashian sledding down a snowy hill.

It was clearly some Christmas magic as temperatures in Calabasas did not drop below 42 degrees on Christmas Eve.

Paris and Kim couldn’t help but share smiles and laughter as they made their way through the artificial snow.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters were certainly in a festive mood as every December, the family puts on their best gear to celebrate Christmas with a big party.

It has been a family tradition since 1978 and was only canceled once in 2020 due to rising Covid-19 cases.

“I think this is the first time we won’t have a Christmas Eve party since 1978,” Khloé tweeted at the time.

The 2021 celebrations saw a notable reduction as the emerging Omicron variant impacted the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s arrangements.

However, in 2022, the reality star family’s renowned Christmas Eve party is back in full swing, decked out in even more glamor than before.

Last year, Kourtney totally nailed it as a host, transforming her apartment with red Christmas trees, red balloons, and, you guessed it, red lights.

But that’s not all this amazing party had to offer, as there was a ball pit, balloon animals, and even the chance to hang out with Santa.