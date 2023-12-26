Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene swatted on Christmas. ‘This is not the first incident,’ police say

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia on Capitol Hill. Authorities were called to her home on Christmas morning due to a swatting incident.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been the target of several swatting incidents.Authorities were called to her home again, this time on Christmas morning, the congresswoman said.”This is like the 8th time,” MTG wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was a target of yet another swatting incident, this time on Christmas morning, according to the GOP congresswoman from Georgia.

“I was just swatted,” Greene posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, claiming that this is the eighth time this has occurred.

I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here. My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 25, 2023

A spokesperson for the police department in Rome, Georgia, confirmed the incident to Business Insider.

“As we were preparing to respond, we reached out to her security detail and it was determined that there wasn’t any emergency,” Kelly Madden, a public information officer for the department, said, adding that “this is not the first incident.

According to Madden, the call came in through a suicide hotline.

Swatting often involves callers, with malicious intent, alerting local authorities of a false threat at someone else’s house in order to get a police response to the home. The act has become so prevalent that the FBI created a national online database in May to track all swatting incidents.

Greene has been a target of swatting multiple times.

Last August, callers contacted the authorities about a false incident near Greene’s house two nights in a row. In one of the instances, a caller said that someone was “shot multiple times” in front of her home.

The Rome Police Department could not immediately say how many times Greene’s house has been targetted.

GOP Rep. Brandon Williams of New York also wrote on X that he “was swatted this afternoon,” thanking the local authorities for contacting him before going to his home.

“They left with homemade cookies and spiced nut!” he wrote. “Merry Christmas everyone!”

