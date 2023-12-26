Placenta jab could offer hope to those suffering from chronic form of cystitis

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

An injection of placenta tissue could offer hope to people with a chronic form of cystitis.

The treatment tripled the pain and urinary symptoms of patients with interstitial cystitis, a disease that affects around half a million Britons, nine out of ten of them women.

Also known as bladder pain syndrome, interstitial cystitis is a little-known condition in which the main symptoms are severe pelvic pain and problems urinating; Those affected may have a sudden, strong urge to urinate or urinate more frequently than usual, often waking up several times. times during the night.

Other symptoms can include urinary incontinence and blood in the urine, and the condition can have a lasting impact on quality of life.

Unlike other forms of cystitis, which are caused by a bladder infection and often go away without treatment, the cause of interstitial cystitis is unclear.

Theories include damage to the lining of the bladder, which can cause urine to irritate the bladder and surrounding nerves. Another suggestion is that it develops as a result of damage to the pelvic floor muscles or because the immune system causes an inflammatory reaction.

Treatments include prescription and over-the-counter pain relievers, and medications to control the urge to urinate.

Surgery is sometimes suggested if there has been damage to part of the bladder or if other treatments do not work; For example, ulcers within the bladder can be sealed with laser therapy.

But there is no conclusive evidence that these existing treatments work.

The new approach involves injecting amniotic membrane removed from the placenta into the bladder muscle to regenerate damaged tissue and reduce inflammation.

The amniotic membrane, the outermost layer of the placenta, is rich in natural healing compounds that trigger the growth of new cells.

It is already used successfully in dressings for chronic wounds such as leg ulcers. The membrane is taken from donated human placental tissue which is sterilized and then turned into a powder, before being converted into liquid form.

In a clinical trial at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, USA, ten patients who had suffered from interstitial cystitis for up to 12 years received multiple injections into the bladder muscle under general anesthesia; After three months, his symptoms had improved significantly. , measured with a screening tool developed to assess pain.

Average scores fell from 37.4 before treatment to 12.2 after three months.

“This corresponded to a significant improvement in physical and mental quality of life and no adverse effects,” the researchers reported in the journal International Urology and Nephrology.

A larger trial is currently underway at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio, United States, involving 100 patients who will receive injections of placental material or placebo injections at 20 sites in the bladder.

Commenting on the research, Professor Raj Persad, Consultant Urologist at Bristol Urology and Southmead Hospital, said: “This preliminary study offers hope to all those with chronic pelvic pain due to interstitial cystitis.

‘I’m not sure how it works, but pain scores for this terrible disease that ‘paralyzes’ people improve significantly. “I look forward to the results of the larger trial.”

Botox injections can relieve the symptoms of interstitial cystitis (or bladder pain syndrome), according to a new study published in the journal Urology Research & Practice.

More than 40 people, who had not responded to other treatments, received injections into the bladder and were then monitored for nine months. About 41 percent had a “good” response and 52 percent had a “intermediate response,” while 7 percent had no improvement, doctors at the Tabriz University of Medical Sciences in Iran found.

The botulinum toxin contained in the injections is believed to reduce tension in the bladder muscles and relieve pain. Relaxing the muscle can also relieve frequency and urgency.

