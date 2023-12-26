The day Doctor Who’s Tom Baker ended up watching the show with a girl from Radio Rentals at his home in Nuneaton in 1976.

Tom Baker ended up watching one of his episodes at Pauline Bennett’s house

The Tardis has taken the Doctor to many out-of-this-world places since it first materialized in 1963, but have you heard about its unexpected trip to the home of a Radio Rentals worker in Nuneaton?

It happened on November 13, 1976, when the then Doctor, Tom Baker, ended up watching one of his own episodes in Pauline Bennett’s living room, to the astonishment of her children.

Mrs Bennett was working at the Radio Rentals store in the Warwickshire town that Saturday when Baker and a BBC manager entered.

They were returning from the show’s screening in Blackpool and wanted to watch that night’s episode.

The then Doctor, Tom Baker, ended up watching one of his own episodes in Pauline Bennett’s living room, to the astonishment of her children. Pictured: Baker as the doctor.

K.9, Louise Jameson (Leela) and Tom Baker in the 1977 show

The TV store manager told them bluntly that they were about to close, Ms. Bennett said, adding: “I told them, ‘You can come back to my house to watch it if you want,’ and they accepted the offer.”

Baker, wearing a scarf and long coat, as the Doctor, and his BBC colleague followed Mrs Bennett’s imp Hillman, and even helped push him home when he broke down.

Once inside, Baker “put a chair right in front of the TV,” he said.

‘Our children Karen and Martin couldn’t believe their eyes. There was a man on TV and he was sitting here watching TV with them. They sat and watched him with their mouths open.

The episode, the third part of The Deadly Assassin, in which the Doctor is trapped in a virtual reality by his enemy the Master, was watched by 13 million viewers.

After the show, Baker “was very grateful,” Ms. Bennett said. ‘He gave the children signed photographs. We received a letter from him and also Christmas cards.