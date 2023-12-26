Israel Wants to Punish UN ‘Hypocrisy’ by Denying Visas

Abed Zagout/Anadolu via Getty Images

Israel said Monday that it would shut out two United Nations staff members, declining to renew one worker’s visa and denying the other’s visa request outright, citing the U.N.’s response to Israel’s continued assault on the Gaza Strip.

Eli Cohen, Israel’s minister for foreign affairs, announced the move in a tweet that framed the decision in moral terms. “We will no longer remain silent in the face of the UN’s hypocrisy!” he wrote.

“We will stop working with those who cooperate with the Hamas terrorist organization’s propaganda,” Cohen added.

