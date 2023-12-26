Tue. Dec 26th, 2023

    News

    Israel Wants to Punish UN ‘Hypocrisy’ by Denying Visas

    By

    Dec 26, 2023 , , , , ,
    Israel Wants to Punish UN ‘Hypocrisy’ by Denying Visas

    Abed Zagout/Anadolu via Getty Images

    Israel said Monday that it would shut out two United Nations staff members, declining to renew one worker’s visa and denying the other’s visa request outright, citing the U.N.’s response to Israel’s continued assault on the Gaza Strip.

    Eli Cohen, Israel’s minister for foreign affairs, announced the move in a tweet that framed the decision in moral terms. “We will no longer remain silent in the face of the UN’s hypocrisy!” he wrote.

    “We will stop working with those who cooperate with the Hamas terrorist organization’s propaganda,” Cohen added.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Taylor Swift comforts her shocked friend Brittany Mahomes after the Chiefs and Travis Kelce suffered Christmas Day upset at the hands of the Raiders.

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    Katie Price is spending Christmas separated from her eldest children Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, as they enjoy a fun-filled day with her dad Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh.

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    Rudy Giuliani has been a knight for more than 20 years. He might not be one for much longer.

    Dec 26, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Taylor Swift comforts her shocked friend Brittany Mahomes after the Chiefs and Travis Kelce suffered Christmas Day upset at the hands of the Raiders.

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    Katie Price is spending Christmas separated from her eldest children Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, as they enjoy a fun-filled day with her dad Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh.

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    Rudy Giuliani has been a knight for more than 20 years. He might not be one for much longer.

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    What happens to all those unused gift cards

    Dec 26, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy