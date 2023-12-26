Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi turn on Christmas glamor as they twin in gold ‘custom Dolce’ dresses for the Kardashian/Jenner family’s annual Christmas Eve party… while Kendall rocks a fur-trimmed strapless dress

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kylie Jenner and her mini-me daughter Stormi stole the show at the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve soiree.

The makeup mogul, 26, took her in Instagram Stories on Sunday night to share incredible clips of her pre-party activities, including getting glammed up with her adorable 5-year-old daughter whom she shares with Travis Scott.

The iconic mother-daughter duo looked like Christmas princesses in their matching gold dresses, which Kylie described as “Personalized Dolce” in one of BTS’s videos.

Kylie’s dress featured a figure-hugging silhouette, while Stormi looked too cute in a dress with puffed sleeves and a billowing skirt.

While filming the couple getting ready for the party, with Stormi twirling at her side, Kylie hilariously sang, “I still have to put my shoes on!”

In a later clip, Stormi could be seen entering the Kardashian-Jenner shindig arm in arm with a friend.

Kylie then shared a clip from inside the party where she filmed herself in the dress once again.

She also added a funny video of her best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou pretending to answer a high-heeled bag with a phone inside.

On Christmas Day, the reality star shared a carousel of photos featuring Kylie’s many moods, as she modeled the sparkly dresses in a variety of sultry poses.

In two images, the model swept all of her hair away from her face and let the strands cascade.

Proving she could use any corner as a backdrop, Kylie opted for a morning-after character in other snaps, wearing a pair of dark sunglasses and holding her black pumps in her hands.

“Merry Christmas,” he wrote.

Kylie’s sister, Kendall Jenner, fell in love with her Tik Tok before the party to show fans how to make their favorite Christmas cocktail.

Looking absolutely stunning in a fur-trimmed strapless dress, the supermodel was spotted at her home bar with a cocktail shaker in hand.

“I’m going to show you how to make this honey crisp apple cider drink that I love,” he began.

“I’m excited to show it to you because I love it and I drink it all the time,” she added.

The Calvin Klein ambassador proceeded to mix the tequila-based drink and, once finished, tried it herself and exclaimed: ‘How delicious!’

Stormi looked like she was ready to party all night

He also said he was going to add a “garnish because it felt fancy.”

The A-list guests were having as much fun as the Jenner sisters, when Nicky Hilton took to Instagram to share a video of her sister Paris and Kim Kardashian sledding down a snowy hill.

It was clearly some Christmas magic as temperatures in Calabasas did not drop below 42 degrees on Christmas Eve.

Paris and Kim couldn’t help but share smiles and laughter as they made their way through the artificial snow.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters were certainly in a festive mood as every December, the family puts on their best gear to celebrate Christmas with a big party.

It has been a family tradition since 1978 and was only canceled once in 2020 due to rising Covid-19 cases.

“I think this is the first time we won’t have a Christmas Eve party since 1978,” Khloé tweeted at the time.

The 2021 celebrations saw a notable reduction as the emerging Omicron variant impacted the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s arrangements.

However, in 2022, the reality star family’s renowned Christmas Eve party is back in full swing, decked out in even more glamor than before.

Last year, Kourtney Kardashian totally nailed it as a host, transforming her apartment with red Christmas trees, red balloons, and, you guessed it, red lights.

But that’s not all this amazing party had to offer, as there was a ball pit, balloon animals, and even the chance to hang out with Santa.

Guests enjoyed plenty of sweets, including donuts, chocolate-covered pretzels, caramel apples, gingerbread cookies, candy canes, and a See’s Candies cart, cleverly renamed KardashSEE’sian Kandies.

And let’s not forget the musical vibes, as Sia swung the chandelier from inside a life-size clear gift box.

North later joined the superstar singer for a Snowman duet. As Khloé said in a clip of the two, “We love you @siamusic.”