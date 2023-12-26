Katie Price is spending Christmas separated from her eldest children Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, as they enjoy a fun-filled day with her dad Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Mum-of-five Katie Price spent Christmas Day away from her older children this year as they opted to enjoy the festivities with her dad Peter Andre.

Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, started the fun-filled day with their pop star dad, 50, as they donned Christmas hats and danced together in a fun video.

They mimed Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You and danced in their dressing gowns at the luxurious home Peter shares with his wife Emily MacDonagh, 34.

Emily also showed off her burgeoning baby bump as she posed for sweet photos with husband Peter as they prepare to welcome their third child together.

Meanwhile, Katie, 45, who was married to the GB news presenter between 2005 and 2009, was said to be spending the day in Liverpool where she performed in Panto.

Mum-of-five Katie Price spent Christmas Day away from her eldest children Princess, 16, and Junior, 18, this year as they opted to enjoy the festivities with dad Peter Andre.

Meanwhile, Katie, 45, who was married to the GB news presenter between 2005 and 2009, was said to be spending the day in Liverpool where she performed in Panto.

The star, who is also mum to Harvey, 21, Jett, nine, and Bunny, eight, recently revealed she wasn’t planning a traditional Christmas dinner this year and opted for a takeaway curry.

talking about her Katie Price Show Podcast she said: ‘Do you know what I’ll do on Christmas Day? I’m exhausted and finish the panto at six on Christmas Eve. There’s no way he’s coming with the kids, with all their gifts.’

“For a five-hour drive home, to have Christmas Day and get here at two for Boxing Day.”

Before adding: ‘I’m not having that stress. So on Christmas Day I’m not going to cook, I’m going to buy takeaway curry.

It comes after Katie admitted making mistakes in panto, as ticket prices were reduced after receiving scathing reviews.

She will play The Wicked Fairy Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, raising £60,000 for the gig.

But Katie has now confessed that during her first week of shows, she “messed up” her lines and made them up.

Speaking in the latest installment of her podcasts, she admitted: ‘I’m broken, knackered. If I have to read another line of the script, my head is about to explode.

‘For the last six days I’ve had to learn a whole script, dance to panto songs I don’t know or have never heard of.

They started the day off with a fun-filled start with their pop star dad, 50, as they donned Christmas hats and danced together in a fun video.

They mimed Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You and danced in their dressing gowns at the luxurious home Peter shares with his wife Emily MacDonagh, 34.

The family seemed to be having fun as they took fun selfies together on their holiday.

Emily also showed off her burgeoning baby bump as she posed for sweet photos with husband Peter as they prepare to welcome their third child together.

Peter and Emily share their 10-year-old daughter Amelia and six-year-old Theo.

‘Besides that, my nerves. The stress I have put on myself this week is ridiculous. I messed up my lines and had to make some things up, so I hope no one noticed.

‘Before going on stage my mind goes blank, it’s because I’ve been very tired. I need to be reassured; This is new for me.

“I’m fine watching TV, doing podcasts, talking about myself, but when you have to learn a script and you have people who have paid for the tickets, you have to be good.”

The launch of the podcast comes as Panto organizers slashed ticket prices for Katie Price’s subsequent scathing online reviews.

The glamor model took a hit during her first series of shows, after being called a “disgrace” and accused of not bothering to learn the pantomime’s dance routines.

Now Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, where the panto is held, is offering a 25 per cent discount on Sleeping Beauty tickets.

It comes after Katie admitted making mistakes in panto as ticket prices were reduced after receiving scathing reviews.

The former glamor model will play The Wicked Fairy Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, raising £60,000 for the gig.

Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, where the panto is taking place, is offering a 25 per cent discount on Sleeping Beauty tickets amid the drama.

In a post on their official Facebook page, the organizers said: ‘Calling all fairy tale fans!

‘Sleeping Beauty has woken up at the M&S Bank Arena and is creating a magical Christmas adventure for the whole family!

‘For a limited time, get 25% off select shows. Book your tickets now and escape to a world where dreams come true (and curses are broken with true love’s kiss!).’

Speaking about joining the show, an excited Katie had previously said: “I’m so excited to be performing in Liverpool.” “I love the city and I can’t wait to bring my kids with me and make amazing memories.”

However, after a video surfaced of her dancing out of time for opening night, fans were quick to express their annoyance.

Comments seen by Sun, included: ‘Maybe, just maybe Katie Price could learn the routines. She was an absolute disgrace.

‘It’s clear to see how hard the other cast members have worked. Very clearly he thinks she can rock without putting in any effort!!!’

Another person ranted: ‘Hahaha, you hardly said any words, you didn’t rehearse and Bippo played you off stage. Good job, you can’t sing or act; “Your family must be very ashamed.”