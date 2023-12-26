Taylor Swift comforts her shocked friend Brittany Mahomes after the Chiefs and Travis Kelce suffered Christmas Day upset at the hands of the Raiders.

Taylor Swift was in the stands when the Chiefs were defeated by the Raiders.

She and Brittany Mahomes have developed a close friendship.

Taylor Swift witnessed a Chiefs loss for the second time in three games on Sunday, and the pop star was captured consoling a stunned Brittany Mahomes after Kansas City lost to the Raiders.

Mahomes’ husband, star quarterback Patrick, threw a pick-six in the second quarter and generally played below his lofty standards as Las Vegas defeated its division rivals 20-14.

And the Kansas City quarterback’s wife was visibly upset after the outcome, putting her hands to her face as Swift rubbed her shoulder.

Swift was also present on December 10 when the Chiefs fell to the Bills 20-17.

The two have developed a close friendship as Swift, the boyfriend of Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, has become a fixture at Chiefs games this season.

Taylor Swift was seen comforting Brittany Mahomes as the Chiefs lost to the Raiders.

Travis Kelce finished the game with just five catches for 44 yards as the Chiefs were defeated.

Swift arrived in Arrowhead for the Chiefs’ Christmas Day game against the Raiders with Santa

Early in the game, Swift was seen yelling for Kelce as he tried to lead his team to victory against Las Vegas.

Brittany, a mother of two, claimed earlier this week on Instagram that there were “a lot more rude people” on social media amid her blossoming friendship with Swift.

“I’m not sure where they came from,” she continued, “but they should probably go back to where they came from…please.”

The couple has been nearly inseparable since Taylor and Travis went public with their relationship, debuting a personal handshake to celebrate the Chiefs’ touchdowns in October.

Brittany also appears to have been accepted into Taylor’s inner circle, as she joined her friend group of Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner for dinner in New York City last month.

Brittany also appears to have been accepted into Taylor’s inner circle, joining her girl team of Selena Gomez (right), Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner for dinner in New York City.

The singer flew to Kansas City on Monday and arrived in Arrowhead with her parents.

Swift’s private plane left Nashville around 8 a.m. ET before landing at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport shortly after 10 a.m. local time.

She was then whisked to the stadium, traveling 12 miles with her team before arriving in Arrowhead around 11 a.m.

Also among the convoy were the singer’s parents, Andrea and Scott.