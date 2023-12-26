King Charles and The Queen are ‘yin and yang’ but make an utterly formidable team, Camilla’s sister says in new BBC documentary following the monarch’s Christmas Day message

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Charles and Camilla are “yin and yang” but they make an absolutely formidable team, friends and family have said.

The Queen’s sister Annabel Elliot described her as the King’s ‘rock’, while her close friend Lady Lansdowne said the fact the couple had to ‘fight’ to be together has only strengthened their ‘bond’. unwavering.

And speaking publicly for the first time about the king and queen’s long relationship, Princess Anne, not known for her emotional effusiveness, gave her sister-in-law the royal seal of approval.

I’ve known her off and on for a long time. “Her understanding of her role and the huge difference she makes to the King has been absolutely exceptional,” she said.

“This role is not something that comes naturally to her, but she does it very well. She provides that change of speed and tone, which is equally important.”

The Queen’s sister, Annabel Elliot (pictured), described Camilla as the king’s ‘rock’

Stronger than ever: Charles and Camilla stroll through Birkhall in BBC documentary

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, after the coronation

Queen Camilla and King Charles III before the state banquet at Buckingham Palace, London, for the state visit to the UK of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee on November 21 of 2023.

The women were interviewed for tonight’s BBC One royal documentary after Charles’ first year as monarch, Charles III: The Coronation Year.

Mrs Elliot, who acted as one of her sister’s two ladies in attendance on coronation day, added: “She is her rock and roll, and I can’t emphasize that enough.”

“She’s someone who is completely loyal and she’s not someone who has big ups and downs.”

But she emphasized that it was not a one-sided relationship, explaining: ‘He gives her everything. I’m not talking about all this [she said, referring to Buckingham Palace]but…he has such knowledge and interest in so many different things, that she really wouldn’t have been open to if she hadn’t met him.

‘They are yin and yang, really. They really are polar opposites. But I think it works brilliantly.”

And he added, waving his hand upward to indicate his work pace: ‘Most of us, as we get to this age, think yes, quiet moments. But yours is going to be like this.

The documentary shows footage of the couple walking Beth, the dog rescued from Queen’s Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, a Jack Russell, in Birkhall, their beloved Scottish home.

Camilla is dressed casually in jeans and a jacket and Charles is dressed in a tweed jacket and tie.

The programme, which was produced by the Mail’s Robert Hardman, will also include footage from last year’s Christmas broadcast.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Royal Ascot on June 24 this year

Lady Lansdowne said the fact the couple had to “fight” to be together has only strengthened their unbreakable “bond.”

They chat idly about how Beth ate a mouse the last time they were there and discuss how their grandchildren love to jump on a rickety old bridge over the river that crosses their yard.

The two seem completely comfortable in each other’s company, instinctively finishing each other’s sentences after so many decades together.

Fiona Lansdowne, Camilla’s lifelong friend, one of her new ladies-in-waiting (a modern bridesmaid) and her other bridesmaid at the coronation, says of them: ‘They are an extraordinary team.

“And I think, whether they’ve had to fight to get there or just because they’ve been through a lot together, it’s made them have a very strong bond.”

Britain’s Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales pose for a photograph before the diplomatic reception in Room 1844 at Buckingham Palace on December 5 this year.

King Charles II and Camilla, Queen Consort with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen

Charles and Camilla at their wedding at Windsor Castle in April 2005

The King and Queen celebrated Christmas Day at Sandringham alongside other members of the Royal Family and attended a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

Charles was seen waving to the crowd gathered outside Norfolk Church to wish him and his family a Merry Christmas.

He was closely followed by the Prince and Princess of Wales, who were joined by their children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

The Princess of Wales wore an elegant blue coat and matching hat as she smiled widely as she walked towards the church, hand in hand with her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Prince William also held his son’s hand as Prince George, dressed in a navy suit, walked alongside his sister.

King Charles waved to the crowd as he and Queen Camilla walked towards the small chapel.

Prince Louis smiled as he shared a joke with Mia Tindall on Christmas morning.

The King and Queen will celebrate Christmas Day with other members of the royal family at Sandringham.

The Princess of Wales held the hand of her daughter, Princess Charlotte, on the way to the church service.

Queen Camilla greeted around 1,000 supporters outside the church on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh joined the rest of the royal family at the church service on Monday morning.

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson also joined the rest of the royal family on Monday.

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk

Lady Louise Windsor accompanies her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, to church

For the second year in a row, the disgraced Duke of York walked from Sandringham to church with the family.

His ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, walked behind him and smiled at the press in her first public appearance at Sandringham in years.

Notably absent from the Royal Christmas was the Duchess of Sussex’s Duke, who spent the holiday with her children in Los Angeles.

In his Christmas message broadcast at 3pm on Monday, the King paid tribute to Britons who dedicate themselves to “service”.

It was recorded in the Central Room of Buckingham Palace, which leads to the royal residence’s iconic balcony, and also featured a living Christmas tree in the background that will be replanted, complete with natural and sustainable decorations.

Charles, who previously mentioned the importance of re-wearing clothes, donned the same single-breasted blue suit he wore in his speech last year.

His second annual speech gave a nod to the environment, moving away from the typically apolitical messages delivered by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.