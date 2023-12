Octavio Jones/Reuters

Donald Trump kept his tradition of inspiring Christmas messages alive on Monday with a lengthy rant calling out “Crooked Joe Biden,” “Deranged Jack Smith,” and those who are “looking to destroy our once great USA.”

“MAY THEY ROT IN HELL,” Trump said Monday afternoon. “AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!”

Trump’s latest missive—a 113-word post on Truth Social—built on his Christmas Eve message, which went after Special Counsel Jack Smith for “COMING AFTER ME.”

