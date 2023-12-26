Tue. Dec 26th, 2023

    News

    Ukrainian Military Says It Struck Down Five Russian Jets

    By

    Dec 26, 2023 , , ,
    Ukrainian Military Says It Struck Down Five Russian Jets

    Pavel Rebrov/Reuters

    The Ukrainian military claimed on Sunday that it downed five Russian fighter jets over the last three days—a potentially major success for the country, if accurate, amid an unproductive winter in its war with Russia.

    Those recent Ukrainian successes, in fact, were already tempered by Russia’s own claim—that it had taken the eastern Ukrainian city of Marinka.

    Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a televised meeting Monday that its forces had “completely liberated the settlement of Maryinka today.” But as with most things in Ukraine, it wasn’t immediately clear whether Russia was being completely truthful. A spokesman for the Ukrainian military denied that Maryinka was in Russian hands, with the spokesman saying Ukrainian forces were still inside the city.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Tamar Braxon and Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson get engaged on Christmas Day for the SECOND TIME… just three months after their split

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    Jack Jones of the Las Vegas Raiders pretends to give the ball to a young Chiefs fan before snatching it away after returning a Patrick Mahomes interception for a touchdown.

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    Biden won Arizona and Georgia in 2020 by a nose. Here’s why that’ll be hard to do next year.

    Dec 26, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Tamar Braxon and Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson get engaged on Christmas Day for the SECOND TIME… just three months after their split

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    Jack Jones of the Las Vegas Raiders pretends to give the ball to a young Chiefs fan before snatching it away after returning a Patrick Mahomes interception for a touchdown.

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    Biden won Arizona and Georgia in 2020 by a nose. Here’s why that’ll be hard to do next year.

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    Sister Shalita Corndog isn’t your everyday nun — but she has the same dedication to love and community

    Dec 26, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy