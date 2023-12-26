Eagles FINALLY end losing streak as Jason Kelce, Jalen Hurts and co. fend off the Giants’ Tyrod Taylor-led comeback after New York cut Tommy DeVito

<!–

Despite a late push from the Giants, the Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak on Christmas Day by beating their NFC East rival 33-25 and putting themselves in the driver’s seat to win the division.

New York trailed by 17 after two quarters, but Tyrod Taylor, who replaced Tommy DeVito to open the second half, connected with Darius Slayton for a 69-yard score late in the quarter that made the score 30-25.

The Giants had one last chance to tie things up with two seconds left after driving to the Eagles’ 26-yard line, but Kelee Ringo intercepted Taylor in the end zone on the final play of the game.

Adoree’ Jackson gave the Giants (5-10) a late spark when she returned an interception 76 yards for a score and Saquon Barkley converted a 2-point conversion that made the score 20-18 late in the third quarter.

Barkley had earlier scored on a seven-yard run that cut the score to 20-10 after Boston Scott fumbled the opening kickoff of the second half.

Jalen Hurts scored his 15th rushing touchdown of the season on a one-yard ‘push’

Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift celebrates after scoring against the Giants.

Tommy DeVito was benched for Tyrod Taylor at halftime of Monday’s eventual loss.

The Eagles, now 11-4, need to beat Arizona next week and beat the Giants again in the season finale to finish atop the NFC East.

However, successive losses to San Francisco, Dallas and Seattle essentially ended Philadelphia’s bid for the number one seed in the NFC.

The Eagles had not scored more than 19 points in any of their last three games. And it was his highest point total of the season in the first half.

Hurts scored his 15th rushing touchdown of the season on a 1-yard ‘push’ early in the first quarter that gave him the most by a quarterback in a season in NFL history. Carolina’s Cam Newton held the record of 14 rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in 2011.

Hurts also tied the team’s season record for total touchdowns with his 36-yard score to DeVonta Smith in the second quarter, giving him 35 touchdowns this year. Quarterback Randall Cunningham accounted for 35 in 1990 and Hurts matched him last season.

Philadelphia Eagles fan watches warmups dressed as Santa Claus on Christmas Day

Tyrod Taylor replaced DeVito at halftime and finished the game with 133 passing yards.

In the fourth quarter, the home fans were fed up with the pass-based offense and chanted “Run the ball! Run the ball!”

Hurts threw an incomplete pass and the crowd erupted in boos. But coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Brian Johnson finally listened, and fans went wild when Kenneth Gainwell made a 22-yard run. D’Andre Swift scored on a 5-yard run that made the score 27-18.

The Eagles are 11-0 at the Linc against New York since 2014 and beat the Giants three times last season (including the playoffs).

The Giants lost their second straight game after a three-game winning streak that was a rare bright spot in the season.